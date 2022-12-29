ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen Pumpkin Spice? Beloved cat missing from Fat Cat Books in Railroad Square

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Update: Pumpkin Spice was found and returned to Fat Cat Books, according to a Facebook post on Friday.

A Fat Cat Books worker was doing the morning headcount on Dec. 26 and checking in on the clowder of cats after another cold night.

Bandit, check. Pepper, check. Tater, check.

But Pumpkin Spice was missing.

The worker thought Pumpkin Spice, the newest addition to the book store, was either sleeping or hiding.

Later in the afternoon, however, a volunteer noticed a hole punched into the side panel of an air conditioning unit in the back of the store. Pumpkin Spice escaped.

"We’re hoping maybe someone was just trying to escape the cold," wrote Fat Cat Café on a Facebook Post.

Both the café and the bookstore are run by a local nonprofit, Feline Advocates of Leon County. The Railroad Square used bookstore and the café double as adoption centers. Cats and kittens patrol the bookshelves, guard the register and greet guests as they walk into the teal-colored building.

Pumpkin Spice had a litter of four kittens in the fall — Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger and Clove — and was wearing a flowery, bright yellow cone, as she had recently been spayed, when she went missing.

"It's a fabric cone for comfort and cuteness to protect her during her recovery," said store owner Michelle Hartsfield. "We think because of her affectionate nature and the cute 'costume' she may have been picked up by nearby neighbors. We are hoping they will see our signs and give us a call."

The bookstore has set up a trap outside of the store to try to lure the friendly black cat back home, and a Facebook post asking for the community to look out for Pumpkin Spice has almost 250 Likes and 350 Shares. Hartsfield said there's a reward if someone brings her back.

Pumpkin Spice responds to food and likes Temptations Treats.

Hartsfield is asking the community to please email falccats@gmail.com if they spot Pumpkin Spice.

"We’re still keeping our eyes peeled for our sweet Pumpkin Spice and we appreciate all of you that have come by to look as well. We hope wherever she is, she’s cozy and safe and we will continue our search," stated another Facebook post published Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Have you seen Pumpkin Spice? Beloved cat missing from Fat Cat Books in Railroad Square

