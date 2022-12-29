It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …

53 MINUTES AGO