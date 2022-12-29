Read full article on original website
Seattle Sounders complete signing of Heber from NYCFC
The Seattle Sounders have completed a move for Brazilian forward Heber from New York City FC. Heber's transfer was completed on Thursday following emerging reports of Seattle's interest earlier in the week. NYCFC have received $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between 2023 and 2024, with another $150k payable should certain performance targets be hit.
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile signing
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid prepare Bellingham offer; Ronaldo declined MLS offer
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
NYCFC's 2021 MLS Cup-winning team: Where are they now?
Barely a year has passed by since New York City FC's historic MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers, but already so much has changed at the club. One trip around the sun is a long time in the soccer landscape and looking back at NYCFC's win at Providence Park, where the club sealed its first-ever piece of major silverware, the team already looks almost unrecognizable.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves
It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
Pedro Gallese signs new Orlando City contract through 2024 MLS season
Orlando City have taken a big step in their winter preparations with the signing of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract. Gallese's new deal keeps him at Exploria Stadium through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, having been out of contract following the 2022 campaign. The...
Chicago Fire sign winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano
The Chicago Fire have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from Swiss side FC Lugano. Haile-Selassie's has signed a one-year deal keeping him at the club through the 2023 MLS season, with Chicago holding the option on a permanent transfer. The 23-year-old will occupy an international roster slot. “We are...
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split
LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (23-4-2-1) take on the Tri-City Americans (15-15-0-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, December 28, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box score.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Mexicans abroad: Montes to La Liga, Ochoa settles in Italy, Vega rejects European move
Mexicans abroad: Cesar Montes to La Liga, Guillermo Ochoa settles in Italy
Njabulo Blom backed to succeed in MLS with St. Louis CITY SC by former head coach
New St. Louis CITY SC signing Njabulo Blom has been backed to 'take his game to another level' in MLS by his former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane. Blom arrived for an undisclosed fee last week on a contract through the 2024 MLS season after three-and-a-half years with Kaizer Chiefs.
When Barcelona, Real Madrid & Man Utd tried to sign Pele
Remembering when Pele had offers to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United at his peak in the 1960s.
Ex-Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito rejoins Genoa
Former Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has performed a career U-turn by re-joining Italian Serie B side Genoa despite appearing to retire from professional soccer in November. Criscito, who turns 36 on Friday, only joined TFC in June, going on to make 16 appearances for the club across all competitions,...
La Liga team of the year - 2022
The La Liga team of the year for 2022, including Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and more.
Enzo Fernandez ready to leave Benfica in January window
Enzo Fernandez is open to leaving Benfica in January, with Chelsea pushing hardest for his signature.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
