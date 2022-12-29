ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Seattle Sounders complete signing of Heber from NYCFC

The Seattle Sounders have completed a move for Brazilian forward Heber from New York City FC. Heber's transfer was completed on Thursday following emerging reports of Seattle's interest earlier in the week. NYCFC have received $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between 2023 and 2024, with another $150k payable should certain performance targets be hit.
NYCFC's 2021 MLS Cup-winning team: Where are they now?

Barely a year has passed by since New York City FC's historic MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers, but already so much has changed at the club. One trip around the sun is a long time in the soccer landscape and looking back at NYCFC's win at Providence Park, where the club sealed its first-ever piece of major silverware, the team already looks almost unrecognizable.
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves

It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
Chicago Fire sign winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano

The Chicago Fire have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from Swiss side FC Lugano. Haile-Selassie's has signed a one-year deal keeping him at the club through the 2023 MLS season, with Chicago holding the option on a permanent transfer. The 23-year-old will occupy an international roster slot. “We are...
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split

LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
Ex-Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito rejoins Genoa

Former Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has performed a career U-turn by re-joining Italian Serie B side Genoa despite appearing to retire from professional soccer in November. Criscito, who turns 36 on Friday, only joined TFC in June, going on to make 16 appearances for the club across all competitions,...
