BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
In pictures: Scotland's Christmas postbox toppers
Woolly postbox toppers have appeared in towns and villages across Scotland to mark the Christmas period. Elves, snowmen and Santas are among the knitted and crocheted creations. A postbox topper is a hat or bonnet for a postbox, designed as a tribute or to commemorate special events. The Royal Mail...
BBC
Afrochella: Shock at end of Ghana music festival
After five years, Ghanaian music and cultural festival Afrochella will not return, its organisers have said. The shock announcement was made at the very end of the two-day festival, in the early hours of Friday morning. "This is the last Afrochella," said co-founder Abdul Abdullah to the thousands of people...
Bargain hunters queue from the early hours to snap up Boxing Day offers
Eager shoppers in London and Manchester queued from the early hours to get their hands on the best bargains, in a desperately-needed high street boost.
Belfast writer to showcase debut novel at Jaipur Literature Festival in India
A Belfast-born author is set to represent Northern Ireland and showcase her debut novel at a festival in India billed as the greatest literature event in the world.With the support of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Elaine Canning will attend the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) from January 19-23.The festival has a global following and this year’s line- up will include over 250 debates, readings, concerts and events.Originally from Belfast, Ms Canning is a public engagement specialist and writer living in Swansea, south Wales.She is currently head of special projects at Swansea University, which include the Rhys Davies National Short...
msn.com
Rail strikes hammer New Year's Eve parties: Bookings down at pubs and bars due to travel chaos
Rail strikes and the cost of living crisis are expected to hammer New Year's Eve celebrations as many have opted to stay in and bookings for bars, restaurants and pubs are down. Despite RMT rail strike action ending at 6am yesterday, travellers have been warned services will be 'significantly disrupted'...
BBC
Sunderland Tyne and Wear Metro line residents angry over closure
Businesses and residents say they have been living in a "nightmare" as the Tyne and Wear Metro remains partly closed due to a "serious fault". For the past six weeks, services have been unable to stop at some Sunderland stations including University, Millfield, Pallion and South Hylton. A substation was...
Travel disruption as heavy rain across Scotland sparks floods
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of Scotland.Rail services have also been affected by the weather, with train speeds limited in many areas on Friday due to heavy rain overnight.A Met Office amber alert for heavy rain in parts of Dumfries and Galloway as well as the Scottish Borders was in force until midday, while yellow weather warnings of snow and ice cover other areas of the country.Forecasters said around 40-50mm of rain was expected in the amber warning area, with 60-70mm possible in upland locations, with the potential for...
BBC
South East Coast Ambulance Service issues New Year's Eve plea
An ambulance service that covers four counties has called for support from the public ahead of New Year's Eve. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) urged people to only call 999 for genuine emergencies. NHS services in the South East continue to face sustained pressure, with Surrey and Sussex...
UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rain
Scotland's rail network has been plunged into chaos after torrential rain flooded tracks, cancelling services.Footage from West Dunbartonshire shows tracks swamped in water, and all ScotRail routes through Glasgow have been cancelled.It's thought the adverse weather has been caused by the bomb cyclone that recently battered the US, and a yellow alert has been issued for the whole country until 9pm tomorrow (31 December).However, even on routes that are running, ScotRail has announced they will still likely be disrupted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rainWatch: Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscapeTexas car wash covered in icicles amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm
BBC
Oswestry chef who lost taste and smell gets global support
A chef who lost his sense of taste and smell after contracting Covid-19 says he has been "inundated" with messages from around the world. Mark Fisher, chef patron at Sebastians, in Oswestry, Shropshire, is still experiencing the symptoms 12 months after catching coronavirus. His story was featured in a newspaper,...
BBC
Dumfries' old military drill hall's future at a crossroads
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. In the second half of the 19th Century and early 20th Century nearly 350 of them are estimated to have been built across Scotland. Drill halls - designed to train military volunteers - sprung up across the country. Now about half of them...
BBC
The photographer using a Victorian process to picture Scotland
Alex Boyd is using a photographic process developed by the Victorians more than 170 years ago to create images of Scotland and Ireland. The artist, who was born in Germany and raised in Ayrshire, came across collodion glass plate photography while working at museums in Dumfries and the Hebrides. The...
BBC
Rita Rusk: Scotland's first lady of hairdressing dies aged 75
Tributes have been paid to Rita Rusk, once dubbed Scotland's first lady of hairdressing, after her death at the age of 75. The acclaimed stylist, from Castlemilk, Glasgow, won multiple awards during her career. Ms Rusk was notably named best hairdresser in the world four times by French magazine, Metamorphose.
