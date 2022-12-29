ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Is the Heavy Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Is the fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Part of Fortnite's charm is its ever-changing rotation of weapons and items to use on the quest for the Victory Royale. With the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, there's been plenty of new weapons enter the pool, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Thunder Shotgun.
How Do Perks Work in Warzone 2?

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the rework of the Perk system is one of the biggest changes that have differentiated the sequel from its predecessor. As was the case in the original Warzone, having your own Perks can drastically change the outcome of your matches in Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Perks work in Warzone 2.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
