Fortnite December Crew Pack: Price, Items, How to Get
Fortnite's December Crew Pack is live and full of exclusive items to get your hands on. Here's everything included in this month's Crew Pack, and how to get hold of it.
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Disney World Fines Woman $20 for 'Inappropriate' Top, Forces Her to Change Into Free T-Shirt: 'Disney Doesn't Like Backs'
The woman detailed her experience on TikTok, garnering 4 million views so far.
Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Games
A number of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, including both new releases and ports.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
Shoppers scrambled to grab the Prime energy drink promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI at Aldi, leaving shelves bare
Videos on social media show people lining up outside stores well before they opened in a battle to get their hands on the coveted drinks.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
How to Get to Argus in Dragonflight
Getting to Argus in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated compared to most places since it's locked content from Legion
Valorant Flashback 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Valorant Flashback 2022 overview.
Steam Replay 2022: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how you can get your own Steam Replay 2022 overview.
Is the Heavy Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?
Is the fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Part of Fortnite's charm is its ever-changing rotation of weapons and items to use on the quest for the Victory Royale. With the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, there's been plenty of new weapons enter the pool, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Thunder Shotgun.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
How Do Perks Work in Warzone 2?
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the rework of the Perk system is one of the biggest changes that have differentiated the sequel from its predecessor. As was the case in the original Warzone, having your own Perks can drastically change the outcome of your matches in Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Perks work in Warzone 2.
Resident Evil Village VR Mode Release Date
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. Here's when it's set to arrive on the PS VR2.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg: How to Catch
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Where is Halls of Valor in Dragonflight?
Guide to locating the Halls of Valor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
