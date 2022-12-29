ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek police, firefighters investigate death of 61-year-old man on Laurel Drive

By Susan Vela, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 1 day ago

Police say the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found during a Tuesday house fire on Laurel Drive is now the subject of a Battle Creek homicide investigation.

Battle Creek firefighters found Randall Hurt on a couch Tuesday evening while trying to extinguish a first-floor fire, police and fire officials said in a release about their joint investigation.

Already dead, Hurt apparently had multiple injuries inconsistent with injuries normally sustained in a fire.

Police identified a relative as a suspect several hours after the fire response. They said in their release that the person of interest committed an act of domestic violence, resulting in Hurt’s death. The suspect was not named.

County prosecutors are being asked to review open murder charges while the suspect is lodged in Calhoun County Jail.

According to the city’s release, firefighters were dispatched to a fire inside a home in the 200 block of Laurel Drive at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found fire throughout the first floor, with heavy flames concentrated at the rear of the home.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. During their suppression, along with search and rescue tactics, they found the victim lying on a couch in the home’s front, living area.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and has been treated and released from Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Investigators said the fire started in the home’s back, laundry room.

This BCFD/BCPD joint investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding n this incident is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-303-8432. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela .

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police, firefighters investigate death of 61-year-old man on Laurel Drive

The Battle Creek Enquirer

