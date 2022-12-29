ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Best of 2022: The stars, sports and stories that mattered around Fort Collins this year

By Chris Abshire, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LU7oB_0jxXBmWP00

What a year it was in 2022.

It was an especially fun ride in the Fort Collins-area sports world this past year.

There were unique and new stories aplenty, from the Rams' return to March Madness, a Colorado State University legend retiring, new schools joining the prep fray and a flurry of state titles for our local track stars.

Here are a dozen stories that mattered in our local sports world over the last 12 months:

Rams go dancin'

The 2021-22 Colorado State basketball team was one for the ages around here.

Behind first-round NBA Draft pick and Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy, the Rams earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2013 with a No. 6 seed, their highest-ever in the Big Dance.

And it wasn't just the 25-6 record or elite success that made CSU hoops so fun.

The team featured a likeable coach in Niko Medved, easy stars to root for and a humble roster.

But they also officially welcomed Moby Madness back with thrilling home wins over San Diego State, Wyoming and Boise State.

FoCo runs this track

Even the spring snow couldn't stop them.

Yes, our local track athletes absolutely ruled the Colorado state track and field championships last May.

Fort Collins' Brooke Naughton's legendary performance earned her 5A Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year with a state-title senior sweep in the jumping events, the high, long and triple jumps.

That was hardly all the hardware.

Poudre's Rhys Travis and Fort Collins' Dontay Johnson won the 5A triple jump and long jump titles, respectively. Rocky Mountain's Kevin Bruxvoort and Fort Collins' Laura Davis took home the 5A boys discus and 5A girls shot put championships.

On the team side, Heritage Christian swept the 1A boys and girls team titles, with Jack Nauman winning two distance events and Ainsley Stanton adding another.

Liberty Common cruised to the 2A girls team title, with Isabel Allori and Brandon Bate combining for five individual state titles.

With so many trophies coming home, we won't soon forget the 2022 track and field season in Fort Collins.

Hilbert hangs it up

Many coaches have come and gone around CSU over the last quarter-century, but Tom Hilbert was the constant.

Ram fans finally had to say goodbye to the legendary CSU volleyball coach this November in a MW Tournament loss to San Diego State.

It was fitting his final match came in Moby Arena, the place where he elevated this program into one of the nation's best and most consistent teams behind a powerful, rabid community of fans.

Sure, Hilbert will be remembered for the 23 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances or 18 MW titles.

But his impact on the program's future and the fanbase he built, culminating in the first-ever volleyball sellout vs. CU in September, may leave a bigger lasting impact on Fort Collins.

Lucy Bell, record setter

The now-former Fossil Ridge girls swimming star delivered the magnum opus of her prep career at her final Colorado state swim meet.

Bell broke U.S. Olympic star Missy Franklin's decade-old time in the 200-yard individual medley, a crowning achievement for her high school tenure already.

But just for good measure, she won the 100 freestyle title not 30 minutes later and then willed the SaberCats to a 400 free relay championship with an epic 2.5-second comeback on the anchor leg.

5A Girls Swimmer of the Year? Bell left absolutely no doubt about it with a record-breaking meet.

The New Guy: CSU's Jay Norvell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gmet_0jxXBmWP00

While he was hired in Dec. 2021, CSU football fans really got to know new coach Jay Norvell this year.

While CSU's 3-9 record in 2022 matched Steve Addazio's final 2021 campaign, the energy around the program did a 180 this year.

Even with frustrating losses where CSU had chances to win and heavy roster turnover throughout the year, there is an optimism around CSU football under Norvell at least a half-decade coming.

Part of it is Norvell's demeanor, appealing to fans in a way previous regimes hadn't.

But the results matter, and CSU fans still largely believe the Rams' latest talented recruiting class and the culture change under Norvell will pay off, maybe as early as 2023.

Avs bring home the Cup

Okay, this isn't necessarily a Fort Collins story, but it was too big to ignore.

The Colorado Avalanche won the franchise's third Stanley Cup title and first in 21 years, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in 6 games in June's Stanley Cup Finals.

Stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog became Colorado legends with a playoff run that featured dominance and drama.

And the party raged in Fort Collins after the Avs clinched the Cup on a Sunday summer night, as fireworks flew and revelers raged in Old Town.

Alexa, play "All the Small Things" (yet) again.

Runners rule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRYTt_0jxXBmWP00

The field stars often stole the spring show, but fall was for the runners.

Local cross country athletes brought home plenty of hardware from the Colorado state cross country meet back in October.

Fort Collins' Christian Groendyk capped an unbeaten senior season with a state title against an elite 5A field.

Not to be outdone, Liberty Common's Isabel Allori got the 3A state championship she craved, racing past the field to complete her own unbeaten campaign.

And in 2A, Heritage Christian's Jack Nauman absolutely dominated, cruising to the state title by 26 seconds.

All three athletes were named Runner of the Year in their respective classifications.

New kids on the block

We welcomed two new schools to Poudre School District in the Fort Collins-area this year!

Timanth and Wellington Middle-High Schools officially opened in August and each fielded sports teams right out of the gate, competing with just freshman and sophomores.

We love what we see already, though.

Wellington posted a strong 4-5 season on the gridiron, led by current and burgeoning star Cash Altschwager. The softball team also made regionals in year 1 and the Eagles wrestling crew has started strong in the winter season.

Timnath placed 10th as a team in 3A girls cross country with a 15th-place finish for Lily Wale. Plus, the Cubs' had multiple state alternates in 4A tennis and their cheer squad finished runner-up in Class 2A.

A (Hail)storm is coming

Speaking of newcomers, we also welcomed some local pro teams to the scene in 2022.

The Northern Colorado Hailstorm soccer team (USL League One) and Northern Colorado Owlz minor-league baseball team (Pioneer League) debuted out of Windsor last spring.

The Hailstorm especially made waves, finishing one point out of a playoff bid in their inaugural season, playing matches in Canvas Stadium and upsetting Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup back in April.

With fiery manager Eamon Zayed, plenty of talented young players and TicketSmarter Stadium slated to open at Future Legends Complex in 2023, this will be a fun franchise to call NoCo's own.

Keller's star show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41X2vW_0jxXBmWP00

It wasn't just our local high schoolers. CSU had a veritable star in track and field last spring, too.

It started in the depths of winter, as Lexie Keller set a school pentathlon record and took home Mountain West Indoor Women's Athlete of the Year with a runner-up finish in the event and three other top-10 event finishes. She then finished third in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

She wasn't done.

Keller won the heptathlon at the MW Outdoor Championships in dominant fashion and then finished 6th in the event at the NCAA Outdoors, earning her All-American honors.

Maybe the best part? She's back for another season, looking to break many of her own school bests.

Best in second?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkDlD_0jxXBmWP00

Okay, the winners take the trophy.

But we have to shout out some of our incredible runner-up teams in 2022, as some of them had legitimate claims to be the state's best after heartbreaking title losses.

The Windsor girls soccer team functionally never lost to a team in its classification, dropping only two matches to 5A powers and dominating 4A until a penalty-kicks tiebreaking loss in a 0-0 state championship game. Behind 4A Player of the Year Ella Moody, the Wizards outscored 4A competition 68-5 and were No. 1 nearly wire to wire.

And on the hardwood, the No. 1 Windsor girls and No. 2 Fossil Ridge boys teams came tantalizingly close to state titles in March, dropping hard-fought championship games at the Denver Coliseum.

The small silver lining: all three teams should be in strong position to make another run at their elusive titles this spring.

Run to remember: CSU women's basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIv5e_0jxXBmWP00

Nobody saw this one coming.

The CSU women's basketball team was mere minutes away from an improbable MW Tournament title and NCAA bid last March in Las Vegas.

The Rams entered as the No. 6 seed and carrying a 3-game losing skid.

They flipped the script, winning three straight games (including one over Border War rival Wyoming) with dominant defense.

In the finals, CSU played No. 1 seed UNLV to a virtual draw for 36 minutes and still trailed by just one possession in the final minute.

The loss meant a WNIT bid instead of the Big Dance, but CSU and star point guard McKenna Hofschild has already carried momentum from that remarkable run into a strong start this season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Best of 2022: The stars, sports and stories that mattered around Fort Collins this year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires

Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
DENVER, CO
K99

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Couple whose home was destroyed in Marshall Fire faces tough decision

Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or...
LOUISVILLE, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy