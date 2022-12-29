ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood, IL

This one basketball tenet determined the winner of the Princeville tournament

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfggE_0jxXBldg00

PRINCEVILLE — Nearly a mirror image of each other, Midland and Elmwood battled for the 94th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday night.

Midland held on for a 39-29 boys basketball victory over Elmwood, winning its 12th in a row, while snapping the Trojans' 13-game win streak in the process. The Timberwolves (12-2) lost the first two games of the season before reeling off a dozen consecutive Ws.

"Defense was key," Midland coach Allen Hattan said. "We haven't been shooting well the last few nights. ... I been trying to get the guys to say, 'Buy in on defense. Defense will carry you a long ways.'

"Tonight, they really bought in."

Holiday basketball:Boys schedule | Girls schedule | What to watch

A second-quarter spurt gave the T-Wolves separation for good. Keagan Fauklner scored six of the quarter's first 11 points all on layups as Midland pushed its lead to seven.

The junior forward finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

"He's a good ballplayer for us," Hattan said.

Brett Smith (game-high 17 points and 8 rebounds) also added a bucket during the 11-point frame.

Elmwood comes up short

Elmwood (13-2), which was limited to 26.4 percent shooting (9-for-34) on the night, responded to get it with three twice but trailed 17-14 heading into halftime. The Trojans, who also were 3-of-22 (13.6 percent) from behind the arc, got within one to open the second half, but only scored four more points in the rest of the frame.

The 29 points was a season-low after coming in averaging 51.4 points per game.

"We're going to have to score more than 29 points to beat most of the teams on our schedule the rest of the way," Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt said. "It's been an issue throughout the beginning part of our season.

"We have not shot the ball at a high percentage."

IHSA basketball:Here are the Peoria area's top 10 high school boys players for 2022-23

However, Elmwood has utilized full-court pressure to keep itself in games. Take the fourth quarter against Midland, which led 30-20 at the 4:32 mark of the four quarter.

Three turnovers translated into seven points — a Bo Windish jumper, two Brendan Williams free throws and a 3-pointer from Zach Howerton — made it a 30-27 game in a matter of 55 seconds.

"Our press has won us a lot of the games that we've won," Fuggit said. "... I've praised them every week, every game for that — our resiliency and our desire just to compete and get back in it."

Elmwood allows 39 points a game and held teams below that average five times this season.

Howerton's nine points, Williams scoring seven and adding five rebounds and Windish adding six and five boards paced Elmwood, which rallied from a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit in its semifinal win over rival Brimfield.

"He is a solid rock of a player for us in all facets of the game," Fuggit said of Howerton. "... He has probably put in more work in the offseason in the last three years than any kid I've ever coached."

Peoria basketballRanking the top 10 high school boys teams for 2022

What's next for Midland?

Midland now gets into the second half of its Tri-County Conference schedule with games looming against Putnam County, Seneca and Ottawa Marquette. Plus, the Timberwolves still have nonconference games against Lexington, St. Bede and Fieldcrest.

Not to mention the always terrifying Tri-County Conference Tournament.

"I'd say it's still a work in progress," Hattan of his team as a whole. "I feel good about what we've accomplished. The schedule is definitely going to get a little tougher the second half of the year."

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
muddyriversports.com

Patience on offense, suffocating defense serving Southeastern well at Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — Al Davis would have been proud. Most of the players on the Southeastern boys basketball team likely have never heard of the former owner of the NFL’s Oakland/Los Angeles (now Las Vegas) Raiders, but their “Just win, baby” mentality showed Wednesday night in a 30-27 victory over Macomb in the quarterfinals of the 76th annual Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament in Western Hall.
MACOMB, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
KIX 105.7

Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?

Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
PONTIAC, IL
Mendota Reporter

Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue

MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
MENDOTA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January

More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa

The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
OTTAWA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy