This one basketball tenet determined the winner of the Princeville tournament

PRINCEVILLE — Nearly a mirror image of each other, Midland and Elmwood battled for the 94th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday night.

Midland held on for a 39-29 boys basketball victory over Elmwood, winning its 12th in a row, while snapping the Trojans' 13-game win streak in the process. The Timberwolves (12-2) lost the first two games of the season before reeling off a dozen consecutive Ws.

"Defense was key," Midland coach Allen Hattan said. "We haven't been shooting well the last few nights. ... I been trying to get the guys to say, 'Buy in on defense. Defense will carry you a long ways.'

"Tonight, they really bought in."

A second-quarter spurt gave the T-Wolves separation for good. Keagan Fauklner scored six of the quarter's first 11 points all on layups as Midland pushed its lead to seven.

The junior forward finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

"He's a good ballplayer for us," Hattan said.

Brett Smith (game-high 17 points and 8 rebounds) also added a bucket during the 11-point frame.

Elmwood comes up short

Elmwood (13-2), which was limited to 26.4 percent shooting (9-for-34) on the night, responded to get it with three twice but trailed 17-14 heading into halftime. The Trojans, who also were 3-of-22 (13.6 percent) from behind the arc, got within one to open the second half, but only scored four more points in the rest of the frame.

The 29 points was a season-low after coming in averaging 51.4 points per game.

"We're going to have to score more than 29 points to beat most of the teams on our schedule the rest of the way," Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt said. "It's been an issue throughout the beginning part of our season.

"We have not shot the ball at a high percentage."

However, Elmwood has utilized full-court pressure to keep itself in games. Take the fourth quarter against Midland, which led 30-20 at the 4:32 mark of the four quarter.

Three turnovers translated into seven points — a Bo Windish jumper, two Brendan Williams free throws and a 3-pointer from Zach Howerton — made it a 30-27 game in a matter of 55 seconds.

"Our press has won us a lot of the games that we've won," Fuggit said. "... I've praised them every week, every game for that — our resiliency and our desire just to compete and get back in it."

Elmwood allows 39 points a game and held teams below that average five times this season.

Howerton's nine points, Williams scoring seven and adding five rebounds and Windish adding six and five boards paced Elmwood, which rallied from a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit in its semifinal win over rival Brimfield.

"He is a solid rock of a player for us in all facets of the game," Fuggit said of Howerton. "... He has probably put in more work in the offseason in the last three years than any kid I've ever coached."

What's next for Midland?

Midland now gets into the second half of its Tri-County Conference schedule with games looming against Putnam County, Seneca and Ottawa Marquette. Plus, the Timberwolves still have nonconference games against Lexington, St. Bede and Fieldcrest.

Not to mention the always terrifying Tri-County Conference Tournament.

"I'd say it's still a work in progress," Hattan of his team as a whole. "I feel good about what we've accomplished. The schedule is definitely going to get a little tougher the second half of the year."

