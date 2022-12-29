ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 28

 1 day ago
Wednesday night marked the latest Powerball drawing, with an estimated $246 million jackpot on the line.

Powerball winning numbers

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 26, 32, 38, 45, 56, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 2X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

How to play Powerball

