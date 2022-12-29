CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one. "Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO