wamwamfm.com
Tamara I. McQueen
Tamara I. McQueen, 72, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 2, 1950, to Lester and Dorothy (Farris) McQueen. She graduated from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science degree...
wamwamfm.com
Randall Eugene Benson
Randall Eugene Benson, 62, passed away Friday, December 23 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Randy was born August 5, 1960 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to Larry and Eva (Atkinson) Benson. As an infant he moved to Fresno, California where he lived until 1968 when his family moved to Vincennes.
wamwamfm.com
Rebecca S. ‘Becky’ Lagenour
Rebecca S. ‘Becky’ Lagenour, 76, passed from this life peacefully with family by her side, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1946, in Sullivan, Indiana, to Wayne and Dorothy (Liddil) Boruff. Becky was employed at Crane...
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
wamwamfm.com
Mrs. Lisa Renne Shreve
Mrs. Lisa Renne Shreve, of Washington Indiana went to her heavenly home on December 20, 2022. Lisa was born to Daniel and Beverly “Cutshall” Morgan on March 5, 1966. On September 22, 2007 she married the love of her life David Shreve. She was a member of Church...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
wamwamfm.com
Ronnie L. Lane
Ronnie L. Lane passed on to his heavenly home on December 23, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1938, in Decker, Indiana to Harold and Hester (Young) Lane. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Kay Lane, on February 13, 1959. They made their life together until her passing on February 16, 2022.
wamwamfm.com
Dennis Ray McClure
Dennis Ray McClure, 75, passed away at 5:47 pm on December 23, 2022, at Daviess Community Hospital. Denny was born on October 4, 1947, in Terre Haute, IN and is the son of Estell Ray and Joan (Furrer) McClure. He married Nada Diane Burress on October 5, 1968, and she survives.
wamwamfm.com
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
Loogootee 47 vs. Martinsville (0-13) 40 Emily Hawkins 23. Washington Catholic (3-8) 3 of last 4 at Eminence (6-5) Mount Vernon (Posey) (3-5) at Washington (3-3) 7:15 pre 7:30 tip on Memories 107.9. Shoals (4-3) at Loogootee (7-4) 7:15 pregame 7:30 Tip on WRZR. Jasper (3-3) at Evansville Central (3-3)
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
West Vigo & North advance in consolation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings defeated Northview 69-56 in a consolation game in Day 3 of the Wabash Valley Classic. Zeke Tanoos had 23 points and Jensen Turner added 13 for the Vikings. Drew Cook had 21 for Northview. In the following game Terre Haute North beat Shakamak 68-34. Ethan Scott […]
CBS Sports
Watch Indiana State vs. Evansville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Evansville 4-9; Indiana State 9-4 A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Evansville winning the first 65-56 on the road and Indiana State taking the second 80-77.
wamwamfm.com
Joyce Harbin Frey
Joyce Harbin Frey, 93, died at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Good. Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Joyce was born in Pleasantville. Her parents were Rex and Carrie (Behem) Harbin. She married Joseph James Frey on Feb. 22, 1949. Joyce graduated from Pleasantville High School and the Vincennes Business College.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
104.1 WIKY
Recent Recruit Graduate Welcomed To The ISP Evansville Post
The Indiana State Police Department welcomes Trooper Gage Cummings to their Evansville post. Cummings is a Petersburg native and graduated from the 83rd ISP recruit academy after completing 23 weeks of training. He is a 2019 graduate of Pike County High School and later obtained an associated degree in manufacturing...
14news.com
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess-Martin REMC Awards 3 Members for Their Dedication
On December 5th, Terry Chapman, August Bauer, and John Edwards were awarded by the IEC for their years of service on the Daviess-Martin County REMC Board of Directors. Terry Chapman has served 30 years; August Bauer has served 50 years; and John Edwards has served 25 years. We thank each...
