US, European stock markets jump on labor data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
AOL Corp
Oil trims losses as softer dollar offsets Chinese demand fears
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices pared losses after falling by over $2 earlier in the session, as a weaker dollar partially offset demand fears resulting from surging COVID-19 cases in China. Brent futures for February were down $1.08, or 1.3%, at $82.18 a barrel by 1439 GMT. The more active March...
CNBC
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labor market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year. Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies end 2022 on a high note
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares were set to end the year on a positive note, having weathered through a brutal 2022, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path had begun to affect the labour market. However, for the...
Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
msn.com
Is the U.S. stock market open the day after New Year’s?
Most investors were likely happy to see 2022 come to an end when the bell rang out the final trading session of the year on Friday. Stocks logged their worst annual performance since 2008, while bond returns were the worst in decades or, in some cases, in history. Now, the...
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets ended 2022 with strong gains on Friday after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked prices, and tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
msn.com
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New headline; updates with new first paragraph; updates with closing prices, yearly price trends) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on Argentine weather concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday amid technical buying, export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina kept investor focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. * For the year, most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up nearly 13.8%, for a fourth straight annual gain. * Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. * It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday. * CBOT March soymeal rose $12.50 to $471.00 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $14.40 to $478.50 a ton. * January soyoil futures fell 2.59 cents to settle at 63.81 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures fell 2.29 cents to 64.07 cents per lb. * In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Dec. 22 at 705,800 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting scheme, the USDA confirmed private sales of 186,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against January soybean or soymeal futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trader expectations, but January soyoil deliveries totaled 779 contracts, more than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
NASDAQ
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
CNBC
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with Covid infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation. China's government is dismantling pandemic restrictions, yet a surge in infections there is prompting tougher travel rules on...
