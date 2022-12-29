Read full article on original website
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
Why Southwest is melting down
A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines resumes fairly normal flight schedule after week of chaos
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50...
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines, its CEO Bob Jordan and most of all its frustrated passengers on Monday.
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Southwest cancels more flights; DOT vows to look at ‘unacceptable’ rate of cancellations
Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Tuesday morning, saying the severe winter storm that hit the U.S. over the past six days is continuing to wreak havoc for those flying this holiday season. “With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting...
Southwest Airlines operations back to normal after being crippled by storm
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) was up and running on a normal schedule on Friday after a massive winter storm crippled operations this week and exposed problems at the low-cost carrier.
Some customers left stranded after thousands of Southwest Airlines flights canceled
Thousands of flights have been canceled by Southwest Airlines, which has left some customers stranded and others struggling to reschedule their flights. As of Monday evening, over 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled, according to FlightAware. About 7,798 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the U.S. Monday.
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
Southwest Airlines expects normal operations Friday after more flight cancellations Thursday
Southwest Airlines expects normal operations to resume Friday after a chaotic week with thousands of flights canceled.
Customers: It's going to take a while to get back to normal as Southwest's meltdown settles
LINTHICUM, Md. — Friday presented a much different scene at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as the chaos from Southwest Airlines' meltdown has settled. The flight boards aren't riddled with cancellations, and the line for lost baggage was shorter Friday; however, many customers believe Southwest is being too ambitious...
More than 2,700 flights canceled as Southwest struggles persist
Southwest Airlines canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights on Wednesday as the carrier continued to grapple with the recent winter storm. Of the 2,749 canceled flights within, into, or out of the United States on Wednesday, 2,507 comprise Southwest flights, according to FlightAware. The airline canceled 2,694 flights on Tuesday and has already canceled 2,348…
