Larry Brown Sports

Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed

It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury

BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110

One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game

A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul ...
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 30 best bets from proven computer model

A cross-conference battle features the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) on Friday evening. The Lakers roll into this game ranked eighth in the league in scoring at 115.6 points per game, while Atlanta is 14th with 114.3 points per contest. The Lakers have hit a rough patch, dropping five of their last six games. Likewise, Atlanta has lost three of its last four outings.
Yardbarker

76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

Following a loss on Tuesday night in Washington, DC, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t take a trip back home. Instead, the team hopped on a plane to go to New Orleans. A four-game road trip continues this week against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Sixers’ current roadstand started on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks. Then it continued on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.
