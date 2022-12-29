ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) out for Friday's game versus Minnesota

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) will not play in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Holiday will sit out his second straight game with an illness. Expect Jevon Carter to play an increased role at the guard positions against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

How to watch Hawks vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 129-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing

Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy