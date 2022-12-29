Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Related
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
NBA Changes Broadcast and Start Time for Upcoming 76ers Games
The NBA changed start times and broadcasts for two upcoming Philadelphia 76ers games.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) out for Friday's game versus Minnesota
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) will not play in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Holiday will sit out his second straight game with an illness. Expect Jevon Carter to play an increased role at the guard positions against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks another historic record and joins the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor
The Greek Freak continues to make history with his absurd stat lines.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hawks vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 129-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing
Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night
Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
Jrue Holiday's Status For Timberwolves-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.
Comments / 0