This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 129-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO