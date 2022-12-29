ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Plans To Get Married & Have More Kids After 3rd Divorce

By Alyssa Norwin
 1 day ago

“Never say never” is Kim Kardashian’s motto when it comes to the possibility of getting married again and having another kids. The reality star discussed her dating life on the Dec. 27 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP podcast. When Gwyn first asked Kim if she wanted to marry again, Kim first said, “I don’t know,” but then added that she’s “such a romantic” and has a “fantasy” that “it’s going to work out” if she ties the knot a fourth time.

“I would be okay with a forever partnership, as well,” Kim admitted. “I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don’t like the experience of it or don’t like the ending of it and don’t want to go through that again, but are fine with a forever partner. I think I would want a marriage, but I’m happy to take my time.” When it comes to another baby, Kim said that she does feel like that part of her life is behind her. However, she added, “I don’t want to say never say never. I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation. But because I have said that I’d have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision…whatever’s meant to be will be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq5fD_0jxXAeZE00
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink outfit. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Kim clarified that for right now she’s “taking [her] time” and wants to be single for a “few years.” Kim broke up with Pete Davidson after a nine month romance in July, and she was married to Kanye West for seven years before their Feb. 2021 split. Kanye was her third marriage, but admittedly, Kim felt like it was her first “real” one. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” Kim shared. “The second one [to Kris Humphries], I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that’s just wasn’t where I was and I realize that was okay. So now I feel like I will definitely take my time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhj5g_0jxXAeZE00
Kim and Kanye out with some of their kids. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Of course, it helps that there’s other people in Kim’s life that are on the same trajectory at the moment. “I’m on a good solo mission right now,” she gushed. “And I have sisters and friends and we’re all in the same place. It’s been so much fun. I’m going to soak up every minute of it. I feel like I’m in a really good place.”

Comments / 36

Just my Opinion
1d ago

I just don't understand what the attraction is to these women, I'm sick and tired of seeing them in the news, there's millions of other topics worth reading about, who really cares about them anyway, besides the wannabees

Reply
9
BigHairyDawg
1d ago

please stop having kids. you have done enough damage

Reply(1)
22
Evelyn Putkonen
1d ago

Here she is being reported on again ! Who cares about a spoiled rich woman's life ? Quit already ! No one cares about this person's life !

Reply
2
Comments / 0

Community Policy