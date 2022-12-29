Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm, Deaconess Midway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with many illnesses. Jack was born February 19, 1941, to Albert Harold and Blondina “Bonnie” (Patterson) Ashby Wimmenauer. Jack attended Washington...
wamwamfm.com
Janet Elizabeth (Dayton) Snow
Janet Elizabeth (Dayton) Snow was born in Washington, Indiana, on Friday, September 13, 1946, to Albert N. and Mary H. Dayton, the second of four children. She was educated in the St. Simon Grade School and the Washington Catholic High School. Janet attended Vincennes University and then Indiana State University, graduating in 1968 with a degree in elementary education. She taught first and second grades for nine years, including years at St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Simon’s Grade School in Washington, Indiana, as well as schools on various Army posts.
wamwamfm.com
Randall Eugene Benson
Randall Eugene Benson, 62, passed away Friday, December 23 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Randy was born August 5, 1960 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to Larry and Eva (Atkinson) Benson. As an infant he moved to Fresno, California where he lived until 1968 when his family moved to Vincennes.
wamwamfm.com
Rebecca S. ‘Becky’ Lagenour
Rebecca S. ‘Becky’ Lagenour, 76, passed from this life peacefully with family by her side, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1946, in Sullivan, Indiana, to Wayne and Dorothy (Liddil) Boruff. Becky was employed at Crane...
wamwamfm.com
Ronnie L. Lane
Ronnie L. Lane passed on to his heavenly home on December 23, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1938, in Decker, Indiana to Harold and Hester (Young) Lane. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Kay Lane, on February 13, 1959. They made their life together until her passing on February 16, 2022.
wamwamfm.com
Georgia Carol Howard
Georgia Carol Howard 75, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Georgia was born on July 27, 1947 in Daviess county to the late Harold E. Johnson and Dorthy E. Mathews. Georgia was a 1965 graduate of Washington High School and went to Vincennes Beauty...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
wamwamfm.com
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
wamwamfm.com
Dennis Ray McClure
Dennis Ray McClure, 75, passed away at 5:47 pm on December 23, 2022, at Daviess Community Hospital. Denny was born on October 4, 1947, in Terre Haute, IN and is the son of Estell Ray and Joan (Furrer) McClure. He married Nada Diane Burress on October 5, 1968, and she survives.
14news.com
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
wamwamfm.com
Joyce Harbin Frey
Joyce Harbin Frey, 93, died at 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Good. Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Joyce was born in Pleasantville. Her parents were Rex and Carrie (Behem) Harbin. She married Joseph James Frey on Feb. 22, 1949. Joyce graduated from Pleasantville High School and the Vincennes Business College.
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Southern Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared, authorities said. Shawn Hays, 53, of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in the death of Rodney E. Hays, 73, The Herald-Times reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies were […]
wevv.com
Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana
Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess-Martin REMC Awards 3 Members for Their Dedication
On December 5th, Terry Chapman, August Bauer, and John Edwards were awarded by the IEC for their years of service on the Daviess-Martin County REMC Board of Directors. Terry Chapman has served 30 years; August Bauer has served 50 years; and John Edwards has served 25 years. We thank each...
Comments / 0