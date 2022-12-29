Read full article on original website
Related
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Wind Up as the year Winds Down
(Undated) – As the year winds down, gas prices are winding back up. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average remains unchanged from yesterday at $3.14 a gallon. However, the statewide average here in Illinois is up another three cents from yesterday to $3.21 a gallon. Illinois drivers are already bracing for a jump in prices as Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire Sunday. That is one of two increases to take effect next year. Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon. The current statewide average in Indiana is up three cents from yesterday to $3.05 a gallon.
wtyefm.com
Ameren Offer Free Google Nest Thermostat
(Undated) – Like everything else, energy costs continue to rise. Ameren Illinois has introduced a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help customers. It’s all part of their “Energy Care Plan.” Ameren is also offering a Google Nest Thermostat at no cost to eligible customers.
Comments / 0