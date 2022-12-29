Read full article on original website
Lightning beat the Rangers in a shootout
TAMPA — Alex Killorn beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the sixth round of the shootout, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand up by stopping Adam Fox for the Lightning’s 2-1 shootout win over New York on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy, starting games on back-to-back days...
Surprising stat could breed Yankees-Reds deal at 2023 trade deadline
The Cincinnati Reds went against the grain and opted to do some actual Major League Baseball business (!) on Thursday, signing 1B/OF Wil Myers after eight years in San Diego spent attaining cult hero status. Myers never quite blossomed into the superstar some thought he would be based on his...
NHL
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
FanSided
