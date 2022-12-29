ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Reuters

U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
msn.com

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, though gains were capped by recession concerns and restarts at some U.S. energy plants shut by winter storms. Brent futures for February delivery rose 9 cents,...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
Reuters

Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
The Hill

Fed slows down rate hikes amid early signs of inflation easing

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued its smallest interest rate hike since June as the central bank attempts to curb high inflation without derailing a surprisingly resilient economy. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, bumped up the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points Wednesday…
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...

