Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors
It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
NASDAQ
GRAPHIC-Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% year-to-date with only...
msn.com
Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, though gains were capped by recession concerns and restarts at some U.S. energy plants shut by winter storms. Brent futures for February delivery rose 9 cents,...
Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
US stocks fall as China's COVID surge sparks oil demand fears and sends energy sector lower
US stocks closed down on Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session. The Nasdaq led the market decline while, the energy sector was the biggest loser on the S&P 500. Oil prices dropped as investors grew worried over the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China. US stocks ended...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low
(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
Russia-Ukraine war triggers global tectonic shift toward green energy
Significant changes are underway.
Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slipped on Thursday, with Asian bourses under heavy selling pressure as optimism about China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions gave way to fears about the spread of the virus globally. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4%, set to wipe out two days...
Fed slows down rate hikes amid early signs of inflation easing
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued its smallest interest rate hike since June as the central bank attempts to curb high inflation without derailing a surprisingly resilient economy. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, bumped up the bank’s baseline interest range by 0.5 percentage points Wednesday…
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Higher For Fourth Consecutive Day Amid Concerns Over Tight Supply
The energy sector is set for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex but weakness in the broader equity futures is keeping a cap on sentiment. The major averages are set to open in negative territory following the release of U.S jobs data that came in hotter-than-expected.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up
BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
Comments / 0