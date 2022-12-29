ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop

A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
TAVARES, FL
thetrace.org

An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works

Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
Vibe

Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art

A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Trace

Gun Violence in 2022, By The Numbers

Data can help us understand the contours of a gun violence crisis that kills thousands of people a year and injures — both physically and mentally — tens of thousands more. This year showed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us: gun deaths remain...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

Bail granted for 1 of 8 Canadian girls charged with murder

TORONTO — One of eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto earlier this month was granted bail by an Ontario judge Thursday. Toronto police say three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds swarmed and stabbed the man on Dec. 18. He later died at a hospital.

