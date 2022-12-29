Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington neighbors, witnesses react to grad student's arrest
Kohberger was charged with felony burglary and four counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Idaho co-eds Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Maddie Mogen.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop
A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
Upworthy
American Airlines ticket agent's intuition saves 2 teen girls from potential human trafficking
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 20, 2021. It has since been updated. Gut instinct should never be underestimated. It can potentially save lives and one quick-thinking American Airlines agent in California managed to save two girls from becoming victims of human trafficking because her gut told her something was wrong.
thetrace.org
An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works
Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Baby overdoses on fentanyl while playing on playground
A father shared that his 10-month-old suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose on Tuesday while playing on a playground. Thanks to the San Francisco Fire Department, the baby was saved with Narcan.
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art
A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident. Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.More from VIBE.comCardi B Appears In Court As $5M Tattoo Cover Art Trial BeginsBlack Mother Delivers...
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Gun Violence in 2022, By The Numbers
Data can help us understand the contours of a gun violence crisis that kills thousands of people a year and injures — both physically and mentally — tens of thousands more. This year showed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us: gun deaths remain...
WRAL
Bail granted for 1 of 8 Canadian girls charged with murder
TORONTO — One of eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto earlier this month was granted bail by an Ontario judge Thursday. Toronto police say three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds swarmed and stabbed the man on Dec. 18. He later died at a hospital.
WRAL
New York nursing union announces intention to strike, delivers notices to eight hospitals across NYC
CNN — Approximately 16,000 union nurses have delivered notices to eight New York City hospitals announcing their intention to strike beginning on January 9th if a new contract agreement is not reached by then, according to a press release from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA). "NYSNA will...
