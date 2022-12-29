ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Mom Refuses 'Unwanted' Gifts from In-Laws for Newborn Baby

When does a desire to ‘reduce’ cross the line into ungratefulness?. Photo byPhoto by Benjamin Escher on UnsplashonUnsplash. New parents around the world are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas holiday with their newborn child. This excitement also extends to loved ones and family members.
Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reading homeless shelter shares concern about its closure

The founder of a homeless shelter has expressed concern about what will happen to people it helps after it closes. The Way Ministry in Reading has run a Christmas night shelter at All Nations Christian Centre since Christmas Eve but it will end on New Year's Day. "It's been a...

