ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Toll Relief Program for Floridians begins Jan. 1, 2023

A new Toll Relief Program will give credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state beginning Jan. 1, 2023. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the program automatically grants a 50% credit to Floridians after using tolls more than 35 times a month. The program, proposed by...
FLORIDA STATE
waltonoutdoors.com

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

A look back at the historic 2022 hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season started with a historic lull. A tropical storm formed five days into the season, but nothing until September 1. There were 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes, including Ian, with winds reaching 155 miles per hour sustained and a massive storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Highs in the 80s return Thursday as warming trend continues

We’ll see highs back in the low 80s Thursday as a warming trend continues across Southwest Florida. We can look forward to another dry day of weather with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be off to a warmer-than-average start, with lows only set to cool into the low...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold

ORLANDO (AP) Florida’s citrus, fruit and vegetable crops appear to have escaped widespread damage from some of the coldest weather in years, officials with state growers associations said Tuesday. A cloud cover helped protect citrus trees in areas where the thermometer hovered around or below freezing, but there may...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Even warmer, but still dry, Wednesday

The warming trend continues for Southwest Florida. After a day in the mid-70s for many on Tuesday, Wednesday will be even warmer. Look for highs in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Some of us may even touch 80 degrees. Rain chances will continue to remain...
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Ring of Fire’ is Floridians’ favorite New Year’s Eve drinking game

As Floridians prepare to ring in the New Year, libations are likely to flow and Sunshine State residents have a favorite drinking way to make imbibing a bit more festive. An analysis of Google search analytics by Yellow Octopus found Floridians are most interested in “Ring of Fire,” a drinking game that involves a pint glass filled with a beverage of choice surrounded by playing cards facing down in a circle. Players take turns drawing from the deck, careful not to break the circle (if you do, DRINK!). Each card comes with a rule that must be completed, all involving someone taking a swig.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy