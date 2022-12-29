Read full article on original website
Related
Speeding semi-trucks on Sanibel Blvd leaves San Carlos Park residents with safety concerns
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — You can’t miss the ‘no truck’ sign at Sanibel Blvd and U.S. 41, but neighbors said it’s not making much of a difference. They said there are a lot of kids who live around here, and they’re worried someone is going to get hit.
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Wanted Florida Man Found Hiding Under A Blanket, Arrested For Fentanyl
A wanted Florida man was arrested on multiple warrants after deputies say a K( found the man hiding under blankets in a house. Justin Kalinowski, 32, was found hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest in Indian River County. Investigators
WINKNEWS.com
Toll Relief Program for Floridians begins Jan. 1, 2023
A new Toll Relief Program will give credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state beginning Jan. 1, 2023. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the program automatically grants a 50% credit to Floridians after using tolls more than 35 times a month. The program, proposed by...
waltonoutdoors.com
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
Florida gas prices return to more than $3 per gallon; here’s what experts predict for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you filled your car with gas in the last day or two, you might have noticed something peculiar at the pump — an uptick in prices. After weeks of falling prices, the average cost of gas in Florida recently reversed course. According to AAA,...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
WINKNEWS.com
A look back at the historic 2022 hurricane season
The 2022 hurricane season started with a historic lull. A tropical storm formed five days into the season, but nothing until September 1. There were 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes, including Ian, with winds reaching 155 miles per hour sustained and a massive storm surge.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Two Florida Spa And Hot Tub Companies Shut Down For “Deceptive” Practices
The state of Florida is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General
WINKNEWS.com
Highs in the 80s return Thursday as warming trend continues
We’ll see highs back in the low 80s Thursday as a warming trend continues across Southwest Florida. We can look forward to another dry day of weather with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be off to a warmer-than-average start, with lows only set to cool into the low...
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold
ORLANDO (AP) Florida’s citrus, fruit and vegetable crops appear to have escaped widespread damage from some of the coldest weather in years, officials with state growers associations said Tuesday. A cloud cover helped protect citrus trees in areas where the thermometer hovered around or below freezing, but there may...
WINKNEWS.com
Even warmer, but still dry, Wednesday
The warming trend continues for Southwest Florida. After a day in the mid-70s for many on Tuesday, Wednesday will be even warmer. Look for highs in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Some of us may even touch 80 degrees. Rain chances will continue to remain...
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Florida Man Claims $1 Million After Stopping At A Food Mart And Striking Gold
The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52, of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Estrada purchased his
floridapolitics.com
‘Ring of Fire’ is Floridians’ favorite New Year’s Eve drinking game
As Floridians prepare to ring in the New Year, libations are likely to flow and Sunshine State residents have a favorite drinking way to make imbibing a bit more festive. An analysis of Google search analytics by Yellow Octopus found Floridians are most interested in “Ring of Fire,” a drinking game that involves a pint glass filled with a beverage of choice surrounded by playing cards facing down in a circle. Players take turns drawing from the deck, careful not to break the circle (if you do, DRINK!). Each card comes with a rule that must be completed, all involving someone taking a swig.
Comments / 2