Journal Inquirer
Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining
SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere. Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield. Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30...
Journal Inquirer
FOOD AND DRINK: Local groups plan January dinners, breakfast
Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Turnpike, will serve a ham drive-through/take-out dinner on Jan. 21. The menu: Glazed ham, vegetable, cornbread, and dessert. The cost is $15 adults, $8 children. Place orders at 860-742-1616 or email secondcurch@sbcglobal.net and indicate pick-up time of 5, 5:30, or 6 p.m. The...
It’s baaack: Goat Yoga returns to Hartford Yard Goat’s Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course. The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023. Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January
West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
beckersasc.com
Retina Group of New England joins Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America has added its 30th partnership with the announcement of Retina Group of New England joining its national network of physicians in a Dec. 30 release. The partnership marks the beginning of RCA's presence in Connecticut, bringing the network's operations to 20 states. RCA was developed in...
Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
Four-bedroom home sells in Southwick for $1.2 million
Tasos Ft acquired the property at 111 Coes Hill Road, Southwick, from Aziz S Elias and Deborah L Elias on Dec. 6, 2022, for $1,175,000 which works out to $213 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6.2-acre lot. Additional houses...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset
CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
WTNH.com
Pilgrim Furniture City’s Interior Home Design Service Helps Make Your Home More “You”
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Shopping for home furniture can be an enjoyable experience and the right guidance can help transform your home into the space of your dreams. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pilgrim Furniture City Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, to discuss this complimentary service available to customers.
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 7 hours ago. The father...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
