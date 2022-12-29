ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January

West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
BRISTOL, CT
A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining

SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere. Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield. Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30...
SUFFIELD, CT
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Pet of the Week: Clementine!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Enfield Safe Harbor seeking additional donations

ENFIELD — Enfield Safe Harbor has issued an updated needs list due to an increase in the town’s homeless population. The warming center needs razors, socks, underwear, blankets, sweatpants in sizes medium to extra large, hats, gloves, prepackaged snacks, cases of bottled water, coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, heavy-duty garbage bags, 1-gallon zippered bags, and hot and cold cups.
ENFIELD, CT
Pilgrim Furniture City’s Interior Home Design Service Helps Make Your Home More “You”

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Shopping for home furniture can be an enjoyable experience and the right guidance can help transform your home into the space of your dreams. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pilgrim Furniture City Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, to discuss this complimentary service available to customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed

NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Community Policy