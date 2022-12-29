Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
wiltonbulletin.com
Luna Pizza to celebrate Wethersfield grand opening in January
West Hartford's Luna Pizza, which expanded to Old Wethersfield in late October, is celebrating its grand opening with a party in early January. The pizzeria, which shares a location with Old Town Cafe on Main Street, will host a gathering Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming town officials and offering samples of the new menu.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
It’s baaack: Goat Yoga returns to Hartford Yard Goat’s Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course. The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023. Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages […]
WTNH.com
Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
Journal Inquirer
Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining
SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere. Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield. Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30...
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
Enfield Safe Harbor seeking additional donations
ENFIELD — Enfield Safe Harbor has issued an updated needs list due to an increase in the town’s homeless population. The warming center needs razors, socks, underwear, blankets, sweatpants in sizes medium to extra large, hats, gloves, prepackaged snacks, cases of bottled water, coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, heavy-duty garbage bags, 1-gallon zippered bags, and hot and cold cups.
Manchester directors to consider creating committees on cabin, library
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will vote Tuesday on whether to establish committees to advise the town on plans for the Case Mountain Log Cabin and construction of the new library. If approved, the Case Cabin Committee would be charged with developing a recommendation for the Board of...
WTNH.com
Pilgrim Furniture City’s Interior Home Design Service Helps Make Your Home More “You”
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Shopping for home furniture can be an enjoyable experience and the right guidance can help transform your home into the space of your dreams. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pilgrim Furniture City Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, to discuss this complimentary service available to customers.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
fsrmagazine.com
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location
Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
South Windsor school board OKs middle school roof replacement
SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor Board of Education approved final plans and cost estimates for a roof replacement at Timothy Edwards Middle School earlier this month. The vote on Dec. 13 was unanimous for the estimated $3.2 million project that has an anticipated reimbursement of $1.18 million from the state.
trumbulltimes.com
Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million
WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
