Washington State

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Ozzy Osbourne Admits That He Can’t Walk Much Now After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne recently gave a health update in an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. This year, Ozzy underwent surgery to fix some lingering back and neck pain issues. Six months after the surgery, Ozzy said that he is still having a hard time walking and it may affect his upcoming tour dates.
Geezer Butler Health Issue: Is Black Sabbath Bassist Ok After Recent Diagnosis?

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shocked fans with a recent update regarding his health. Ahead of Christmas day, Butler's wife, Gloria delivered the bad news about the musician's status. In a post on Instagram, she quipped that the rocker was a pain but also disclosed that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP

Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons

Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."

