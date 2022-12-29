ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'

“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to CNN's New Year's Eve Changes After Andy Cohen Insulted Him in 2021

Television is a serious business for Ryan Seacrest, so it's no surprise that he endorses CNN's decision to block anchors from drinking during the network's New Year's Eve show. While drinking has created many memorable moments on CNN, including Andy Cohen's out-of-nowhere insult of Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast last year, the network's new leadership has decided to go sober on Dec. 31. This is a "good idea," as far as Seacrest is concerned.
E! News

Andy Cohen Clarifies His Drinking Plans For CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast

Watch: Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss. UPDATE: Despite previously stating he and Anderson Cooper would continue their on-air boozy festvities on CNN's New Year's Eve special this year, Andy Cohen confirmed on Dec. 29 that neither he nor his co-host will be enjoying drinks on-air this weekend.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
E! News

How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
IndieWire

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call. Holmes and Robach, who...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Sets Record Straight On Whether He’ll Imbibe On New Year’s Eve

Maybe Andy Cohen is looking to follow the latest trend of being “sober curious.” The Watch What Happens Live host clarified to Page Six that he won’t be partying in his typical fashion when he and Anderson Cooper host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast. Related Story Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year's Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen's "Losers" Diss Related Story As Late-Night Prepares For Major Overhaul, What Does 2023 Look Like For Evening Talkers? Related Story "Let's See If This Cup Of Boiling Water Turns To Snow": TV Networks Dispatch Correspondents For Some Performative Blizzard Reporting, But All Does Not Go As...
Decider.com

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 30?

First Atlanta, now Miami? Our favorite Good Morning America anchors are jet setting around the country while ABC News continues to fill their programming with replacement hosts. Earlier today, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted locking lips on the Florida beach, per TMZ. This appearance comes after they were photographed in an embrace at the Atlanta airport and while grabbing lunch in NYC. It was reported yesterday that Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. So, it looks like this affair has turned into a full-blown relationship. Holmes and Robach last hosted GMA3: What You Need...
MIAMI, FL
The Staten Island Advance

The hottest TV shows you will want to catch on streaming platforms in 2023

“New year, new me,” is a phrase that swirls around this time of year—whether you say it seriously or mockingly, a new year always needs new shows. And man, there are a ton of exciting things coming to streaming platforms in 2023. Whether you crave fantasy adventures, historical romances or some gut-punching action, there is something for everyone in this list.
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson’s incredible 2022 was filled with new projects and new loves: From leaving ‘SNL’ to making ’Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ’Bupkis’ — to buying a Staten Island Ferry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s had a better year than Pete Davidson?. The Staten Island native had a monster 2022, filled with new roles, new loves and a new borough to call home. In honor of our hometown Hollywood A-lister, we thought we’d take a look back at...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy