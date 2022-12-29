Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
Popculture
Ryan Seacrest Reacts to CNN's New Year's Eve Changes After Andy Cohen Insulted Him in 2021
Television is a serious business for Ryan Seacrest, so it's no surprise that he endorses CNN's decision to block anchors from drinking during the network's New Year's Eve show. While drinking has created many memorable moments on CNN, including Andy Cohen's out-of-nowhere insult of Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast last year, the network's new leadership has decided to go sober on Dec. 31. This is a "good idea," as far as Seacrest is concerned.
Andy Cohen Clarifies His Drinking Plans For CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast
Watch: Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss. UPDATE: Despite previously stating he and Anderson Cooper would continue their on-air boozy festvities on CNN's New Year's Eve special this year, Andy Cohen confirmed on Dec. 29 that neither he nor his co-host will be enjoying drinks on-air this weekend.
Andy Cohen accuses James Corden of copying his 'Watch What Happens Live' set
Andy Cohen called out "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for copying his show set in a new podcast interview. The TV personality also spoke about being left out of late night.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors
Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call. Holmes and Robach, who...
Why Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Will Still Go Rogue on New Year’s Eve – Especially After Ryan Seacrest’s Shady Comment
Ryan Seacrest's shady comment backing CNN's no-booze New Year's Eve probably just strengthened Andy Cohen's resolve to party harder with Anderson Cooper this year.
Andy Cohen Sets Record Straight On Whether He’ll Imbibe On New Year’s Eve
Maybe Andy Cohen is looking to follow the latest trend of being “sober curious.” The Watch What Happens Live host clarified to Page Six that he won’t be partying in his typical fashion when he and Anderson Cooper host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast. Related Story Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year's Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen's "Losers" Diss Related Story As Late-Night Prepares For Major Overhaul, What Does 2023 Look Like For Evening Talkers? Related Story "Let's See If This Cup Of Boiling Water Turns To Snow": TV Networks Dispatch Correspondents For Some Performative Blizzard Reporting, But All Does Not Go As...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode (12/31/22)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With 2023 right around the corner, “Saturday Night Live” is on winter hiatus. It’s currently unknown when the NBC late-night staple will return in the new year — and who will team up to be host and musical guest for that first episode back.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 30?
First Atlanta, now Miami? Our favorite Good Morning America anchors are jet setting around the country while ABC News continues to fill their programming with replacement hosts. Earlier today, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted locking lips on the Florida beach, per TMZ. This appearance comes after they were photographed in an embrace at the Atlanta airport and while grabbing lunch in NYC. It was reported yesterday that Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. So, it looks like this affair has turned into a full-blown relationship. Holmes and Robach last hosted GMA3: What You Need...
The hottest TV shows you will want to catch on streaming platforms in 2023
“New year, new me,” is a phrase that swirls around this time of year—whether you say it seriously or mockingly, a new year always needs new shows. And man, there are a ton of exciting things coming to streaming platforms in 2023. Whether you crave fantasy adventures, historical romances or some gut-punching action, there is something for everyone in this list.
Pete Davidson’s incredible 2022 was filled with new projects and new loves: From leaving ‘SNL’ to making ’Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ’Bupkis’ — to buying a Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s had a better year than Pete Davidson?. The Staten Island native had a monster 2022, filled with new roles, new loves and a new borough to call home. In honor of our hometown Hollywood A-lister, we thought we’d take a look back at...
The year in TV 2022: 'Yellowstone' dominates, 'black-ish' says goodbye and more
While streaming finally overtook cable TV in 2022 in terms of viewership, terrestrial TV still had a big year. Viewers said goodbye to long-running shows like black-ish and Better Call Saul, and saw new shows like Abbott Elementary win Emmy gold. Here are some of the highlights:. Yellowstone. Like Kevin...
'Trailblazer': Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon
NEW YORK — (AP) — Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment following the death of TV news pioneer and "The View" creator Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her home in New York at age 93. An intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host, she led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar.
