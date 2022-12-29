Read full article on original website
Related
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
American private investigators hired by Ortiz concluded that the Hall of Fame slugger was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Are There Any Other Decent Free Agents Out There
We’re at the point of the offseason when the free agent market can now officially be labeled as a “scrap heap.” Is there anything of value left to be found in there? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic) Another day, another big look at Masataka Yoshida. He’s going to...
Bold sports 2023 predictions: Future for Nets, Yankees, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, Super Bowl and more
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to 2023. The sports calendar features plenty of exciting
Roundup: Pele Dies at 82; T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce; NBA Suspends 11 From Pistons-Magic Brawl
Pele died at 82, T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, the NBA suspended 11 from the Pistons-Magic brawl and more in the Roundup.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0