Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
Ben Spencer: Club captain agrees to contract extension at Bath
Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club. The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune return for Munster game
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website. Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale will start Ulster's United Rugby Championship match against Munster on New Year's Day. Baloucoune has not played for Ulster since October, while...
NASDAQ
Rugby-Harlequins' England prop Marler handed two-week ban over comments
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Harlequins' England prop Joe Marler has been given a two-week ban for comments made to a Bristol Bears player while playing for his club this week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. The 32-year-old Marler faced a hearing on Friday where he answered the charge...
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
BBC
Chelsea: Sophie Ingle signs contract extension until 2025
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has signed a contract extension until 2025 with defending Women's Super League champions Chelsea. There was interest for Ingle's signature from other clubs, including title rivals Manchester City. Midfielder Ingle, 31, was at Chelsea from 2012 to 2014 before rejoining in 2018. Her current deal was...
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
BBC
Irish Premiership: NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor wants fully professional league
Gerard Lawlor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Football League, says he hopes the Irish Premiership will be fully professional in five years. Of the 12 teams - Linfield, Larne and Glentoran - are full-time and Crusaders are three-quarters professional. "As CEO, I would like to see the men's Premiership...
Comments / 0