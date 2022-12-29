ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another round of snow in Denver on New Year's Day

By Stacey Donaldson
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
DENVER — Snow will begin in the mountains again on Friday afternoon. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect from Friday until Monday for 1 to 2 feet of snow.

In Denver, Friday will be cool and dry with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with more snow for the mountains.

New Year's Day will be mild, with more mountain snow and a chance for snow in Denver and across the eastern plains by the evening. Snow expected for the morning next Monday and the weather will stay chilly and unsettled.

