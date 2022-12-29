Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell rolls to Holiday Classic title
OLIN—The tournament is named the North Iredell Holiday Classic, and the Raider girls basketball team made sure the championship trophy wasn’t leaving campus Friday night. In yet another dominant performance, No. 3 seed North Iredell captured the title by coasting to a 62-36 victory over No. 4 seed Wilkes Central.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: North Iredell stymies Blue Devils, advances to Holiday Classic final
OLIN—Jewel Allen pumped in a game-high 20 points and North Iredell led wire-to-wire Thursday night, downing Mooresville 54-26 in the North Iredell Holiday Classic semifinals. The third-seeded Raiders (6-5) took control right away. Lily Ward turned her steal at midcourt into a transition bucket at the 5:01 mark of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rocky River edges North Iredell in OT, moves on to tournament title game
OLIN—Rocky River outlasted North Iredell in overtime to win Thursday night’s North Iredell Holiday Classic semifinal game 79-77. The third-seeded Ravens (6-5) scored first in OT on Quincy Dunn’s baseline jumper to go ahead 76-74. They never trailed in the extra four-minute period. Beckham Tharpe’s putback brought...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Guilford, Greensboro win tourney openers
Tyler Dearman scored 22 points, and Guilford College ran its winning streak to eight games on Thursday with a 98-45 victory over Bridgewater State in the Holiday Classic. Greensboro College also picked up a victory in the Classic, knocking off Centre College 81-66. In the Guilford win, Jordan Davis hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
‘He was one of a kind’: Livingstone Basketball team remembers Eric Henderson
SALISBURY, N.C. — Bright and smiling — that’s how the Livingstone College basketball team remembers their teammate Eric Henderson. ” Eric was just a one of a kind dude on and off the court. He was gentle. He was kind. He was always positive,” Livingstone College basketball team shooting guard Brandon Murray said.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat
An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names
Several names have been mentioned as possibilities to fill Sam Washington's shoes at NC A&T. The post NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Carolina college dealing with grief of losing student-athlete in car wreck
Livingstone basketball players spent the day with grief counselors, college president Dr. Anthony Davis, and men's basketball head coach James Stinson.
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The Morningside Alumni Association celebrates successes
The Morningside Alumni Association gathered on Dec. 12 at Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant to reflect on a successful year. The Morningside Alumni Association awards scholarships annually to descendants of anyone who attended Morningside, Race Street or Alan D. Rutherford schools. This was the first year of the annual Morningside Golden...
backingthepack.com
How to watch NC State vs. Maryland: Mayo Bowl kickoff time, TV coverage, odds, and more
It’s just about time for NC State to hit the field for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against our old, uh, friends, the Maryland Terrapins. It’s like running into a cousin you never liked all that much at the grocery store after years of losing contact. Undoubtedly...
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Damages Home In Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out on Pink Orchard Drive around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they saw heavy flames and a second alarm was generated. Investigators have not said what started the fire but said...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
