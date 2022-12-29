ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

muddyriversports.com

Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwestern wins 5th straight, 63-58 over Brown

CHICAGO - Chase Audige scored 24 points, Boo Buie added 15 points and Northwestern beat Brown 63-58 on Thursday for its fifth straight victory. Audige and Buie combined for 23 of Northwestern’s 33 second-half points. But Audige and Buie both struggled from the field, going 12 of 33, and Northwestern shot just 34.5% (20 of 58). The Wildcats went 19 of 21 from the stripe, with 12 straight makes from Audige and Buie, to stay in front for the final 16 minutes.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48

EVANSTON, Ill. - Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.
COLUMBUS, OH
vfpress.news

East Takes 3rd Place In West Holiday Tournament

Proviso East Forward Daye Alexander scores in the Pirates’ victory over Crete-Monee, 84-58, at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26 in Hillside. | Shanel Romain. Friday, December 30, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The Proviso East boy’s varsity basketball team came in third place in...
HILLSIDE, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ final non-conference tuneup is here

The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game following one of the most disappointing losses in the Brad Underwood era, falling to Mizzou 93-71 in St. Louis. The Wildcats are 4-8 and enter the contest on a 4-game skid. This is the Wildcats’ third game this season against the Big Ten after dropping games to both Iowa and Indiana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied

TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjol.com

Day 2 of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament on WJOL

Day 2 of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament will be on WJOL on Thursday with a Will County doubleheader. Lockport vs Joliet West (11:00 am) Plainfield North vs Oak Park River Forest (9:30 am) You can hear both games live on 1340 WJOL and online here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in foot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023

CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL

