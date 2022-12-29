The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game following one of the most disappointing losses in the Brad Underwood era, falling to Mizzou 93-71 in St. Louis. The Wildcats are 4-8 and enter the contest on a 4-game skid. This is the Wildcats’ third game this season against the Big Ten after dropping games to both Iowa and Indiana.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO