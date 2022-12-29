Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
fox32chicago.com
Northwestern wins 5th straight, 63-58 over Brown
CHICAGO - Chase Audige scored 24 points, Boo Buie added 15 points and Northwestern beat Brown 63-58 on Thursday for its fifth straight victory. Audige and Buie combined for 23 of Northwestern’s 33 second-half points. But Audige and Buie both struggled from the field, going 12 of 33, and Northwestern shot just 34.5% (20 of 58). The Wildcats went 19 of 21 from the stripe, with 12 straight makes from Audige and Buie, to stay in front for the final 16 minutes.
fox32chicago.com
McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48
EVANSTON, Ill. - Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.
vfpress.news
East Takes 3rd Place In West Holiday Tournament
Proviso East Forward Daye Alexander scores in the Pirates’ victory over Crete-Monee, 84-58, at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26 in Hillside. | Shanel Romain. Friday, December 30, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The Proviso East boy’s varsity basketball team came in third place in...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ final non-conference tuneup is here
The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game following one of the most disappointing losses in the Brad Underwood era, falling to Mizzou 93-71 in St. Louis. The Wildcats are 4-8 and enter the contest on a 4-game skid. This is the Wildcats’ third game this season against the Big Ten after dropping games to both Iowa and Indiana.
Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied
TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
channel1450.com
UHigh Gets Win Over Fieldcrest to Advance to Semifinal
UHigh will play Bloomington Central Catholic tomorrow in a small school boys semifinal at the State Farm Holiday Classic after a 58-28 victory over Fieldcrest. The semifinal will be at the Shirk Center on Thursday at 8:30pm.
wjol.com
Day 2 of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament on WJOL
Day 2 of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament will be on WJOL on Thursday with a Will County doubleheader. Lockport vs Joliet West (11:00 am) Plainfield North vs Oak Park River Forest (9:30 am) You can hear both games live on 1340 WJOL and online here.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford on the status of the SAFE-T Act heading into 2023
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the latest ruling on Illinois' SAFE-T Act and what the future holds for the controversial legislation.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago health system closes out year with new state record of heart transplants
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago health system is closing out 2022 with a new state record in heart transplants for the second year in a row. They performed 66 of the procedures, passing last year's then-record number of 61. A transplant registry report from July showed UChicago Medicine's heart...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in foot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
cwbchicago.com
Arrest warrant issued after former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon fails to appear in court to face battery allegations
Chicago — A Cook County judge has issued an arrest warrant for retired NBA star Ben Gordon after the former Chicago Bull failed to appear in court on misdemeanor battery charges last week, according to court records. Gordon was arrested on November 4 for allegedly battering two security guards...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
fox32chicago.com
CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023
CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
Chicago law professor reacts to Kankakee judge's SAFE-T Act ruling
Richard Kling from Chicago-Kent College of Law shares his perspective after a judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
