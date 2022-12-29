ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday morning. The shooting happened along South Warren Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police said one person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
LICKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy