Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Linda Edwards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Teacher of the Week Thursday!. Our special honoree is a high school Reading teacher at Duval Charter, Baymeadows!. Linda Edwards has been teaching for 24 years and she says she has enjoyed every second of it. “When you teach every day you think they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Walkable Streets: Myrtle Avenue

Aerial and locator map of Durkeeville in 1943. The red lines represent the neighborhood’s streetcar routes that operated from 1903 to 1936. Myrtle Avenue largely owes its existence to the establishment of the Colored Man’s Railroad following the Great Fire of 1901. On August 22, 1903, the North Jacksonville Street Railway, Town and Improvement Company began streetcar service to Jacksonville’s Black population. Organized by several prominent members of Jacksonville’s Black community (R. R. Robinson, H. Mason, F. C. Eleves, Walter P. Mucklow, George E. Ross and Frank P. McDermott), the streetcar system became known as “The Colored Man’s Railroad.” Hundreds came out for the system’s grand opening ceremony to ride on cars operated with black motormen and conductors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

