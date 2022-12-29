PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.

NOCATEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO