7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Local mom celebrates Christmas with Jacksonville’s autistic community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Christmas holiday we want to highlight people helping people. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson sat down at a Christmas party with Demetria Walker, the founder of Jacksonville Autistic Society. Walkers mission in life is to make sure those with autism are treated equally. Demetria...
News4Jax.com
Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
News4Jax.com
Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night. The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space. This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge...
Jacksonville Autistic Society throws annual party and gives gifts to local community with autism
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the season for a lot of parties, and a very special one is hosted annually by a local mother for people with autism. STORY: Family mourns death of mom and 4-year-old boy who died in apartment fire. Demetrial Walker founded the Jacksonville Autistic Society...
Jacksonville’s San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1
San Marco Theatre to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byDebra Fine. The historic San Marco Theatre will close on Jan. 1, 2023. The theatre’s final movie showing will be on Dec. 31.
‘It’s still hard to believe’: Mother reflects on 3 years since son’s death, urges safe celebrations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As many prepare to ring in the new year of 2023, a local family has an important and timely reminder: celebrate safely. January 1 will mark three years since Zarrell Crittenden was killed when a wrong-way driver hit his car on the Arlington Expressway. He was 27 years old.
Teacher of the Week: Linda Edwards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Teacher of the Week Thursday!. Our special honoree is a high school Reading teacher at Duval Charter, Baymeadows!. Linda Edwards has been teaching for 24 years and she says she has enjoyed every second of it. “When you teach every day you think they...
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
News4Jax.com
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Why do you agree or disagree with Forbes rating Jacksonville as Florida’s #2 best place to live?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forbes just named Jacksonville as Florida’s second best place to live in Florida. It uses data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, unemployment and the crime rate. Tampa was ranked #1. Jacksonville beat out other popular Florida cities such as...
2 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is heartbroken after deputies say a murder-suicide left a man and a child dead. It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a tragic situation that’s left neighbors visibly shaken and upset. Once the crime scene cleared, neighbors could be seen placing flowers outside of the home where it happened.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in Forbes ‘best places to live in Florida’ 2022 list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Well, would you look at that!. Jacksonville was ranked the second-best place to live in Florida in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Jacksonville beat...
1 person dead, 1 taken to children’s hospital from Nocatee home, SJCFR says
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 months of agony, an arrest has been made in the murder of Darnell Wilson. The 44-year-old father of three was shot and killed in his home on Roanoke Boulevard in February. Thirty nine-year-old Tamar Way was arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. He is...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
First Coast News
'If we don’t do something about it, next year is going to be even higher': Homicides up in Jacksonville in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of criminal homicides in Jacksonville in 2022 was higher than in 2021. Anti-violence leaders in our area are reminding the community that it takes just one phone call to help lower crime. Looking back at the year, data from the Jacksonville Sheriff Office reports...
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
thejaxsonmag.com
Walkable Streets: Myrtle Avenue
Aerial and locator map of Durkeeville in 1943. The red lines represent the neighborhood’s streetcar routes that operated from 1903 to 1936. Myrtle Avenue largely owes its existence to the establishment of the Colored Man’s Railroad following the Great Fire of 1901. On August 22, 1903, the North Jacksonville Street Railway, Town and Improvement Company began streetcar service to Jacksonville’s Black population. Organized by several prominent members of Jacksonville’s Black community (R. R. Robinson, H. Mason, F. C. Eleves, Walter P. Mucklow, George E. Ross and Frank P. McDermott), the streetcar system became known as “The Colored Man’s Railroad.” Hundreds came out for the system’s grand opening ceremony to ride on cars operated with black motormen and conductors.
Comments / 0