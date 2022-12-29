ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuesta students donate defibrillators to local homeless shelter

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Pictured left to right: Erin Brown, Julie Marshall, Caine Marshall (Portola Built Construction), Meghan Calmere, Osie Reyes, Ali Marshall, Mimi Rodriguez (ECHO), Wyatt Marshall (Cuesta EMT), Logan Knuckles (Cuesta EMT), David Kline (Cuesta EMT), Lauren Lepe (Cuesta EMT), Michael Smiley (Public Safety Development Group), Joan Reilly (AEDs for Hearts). 15 other donors were unable to make it.

Students created the project, raised funds through their class, friends, and family

– Earlier this month, students from the Cuesta College EMT program presented the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) with two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). The students created this project because they wanted to support their communities by providing life-saving equipment to the ECHO locations in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The students created this project and raised the funds through their class, friends, and family.

ECHO was established in 2001 and provides comprehensive services to residents facing homelessness. Representatives from the shelter said they were extremely grateful to be the recipient of the student’s generosity and said they have wanted to obtain AEDs at their shelters for several years now.

The Public Safety Development Group, a new local non-profit organization, provided consultation to the students and facilitated the donation.

AEDs for Hearts, another locally owned business, provided one AED at a reduced cost and then offered to match the students by donating a second AED to the project.

