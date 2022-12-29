Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Authorities blocked the street at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car had damage to both the front and back ends.

In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy as a 24-year-old from Mississippi who he described as “the life of the party.” The deputy’s name was not released while they continue notifying his family.

Sheriff Labat said the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for less than a year and was part of the Grady Detention Unit.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 4:30 a.m.

Police told Gehlbach that someone crashed into the victim’s car at some point during this incident and then drove away. It’s unclear who shot the victim.

The circumstances leading up to the deputy’s death remain unclear.

