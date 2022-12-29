ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday

The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Drop Hart Tournament Match to Fulton, 2-0

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team gave up two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss to Fulton at the Hart Tournament on Thursday. The first goal came on a score off a corner kick in the 47th minute, and the second 13 minutes later when the Fulton captain dribbled and swerved through the box past multiple defenders.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year

Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 30, 2022

Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 28 article, “Santa Barbara Airport Feels Impact of Southwest’s Mass Flight Cancellations,” while we are sorry for the inconvenienced travelers, Goleta has been noticeably quieter as a result of Southwest Airlines’ mass cancellations this week. Of all the airlines whose aircraft are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022

Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project

Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Dec. 29-Jan. 30

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. between Thursday, Dec. 29 and Thursday Jan. 5 at the following locations:. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara:. Dec. 29-Jan. 3. First United Methodist Church – 305 E. Anapamu St....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
LOMPOC, CA

