Gauchos Close Out The Old Year With Big Second Half Against UC San Diego
Old acquaintance was not forgot on this New Year’s Eve for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team. The Gauchos, who were upset at UC San Diego in last year’s league opener, avoided another eve of destruction on Saturday by rallying in the second half for an 82-61 victory at the Thunderdome.
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Edged by Top-Ranked Orange Lutheran in Holiday Cup Final
The fifth-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team tested itself against fellow CIF-SS Division 1 powers Friday at the Holiday Cup, beating third-ranked Laguna Beach 13-12 before losing to top-ranked Orange Lutheran in the tournament final, 14-12. “This was the first time in our program’s history making the finals of...
Prep Hoops: Dos Pueblos Girls Rout Santa Clara; San Marcos Boys fall to Chaminade
Carly Letendre, Justine Katz and Gianna Nichols scored 16 points apiece to lead the Dos Pueblos girls to a 77-33 win over host Santa Clara in tournament action Thursday. Lauren Robles rounded out the double figures with 13 points, adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Katz added 11...
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Bishop Diego Girls Finish 2nd at Avalon Classic After 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short
The Bishop Diego girls rallied in the fourth quarter to close a 10-point gap but came away with a 38-34 loss to host Avalon in the championship game of the Avalon Classic on Friday. Galilea De La Cruz scored 24 points for the Cardinals, and Jaymi Coronado added seven. Citlali...
Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday
The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses
The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
Dos Pueblos Boys Drop Hart Tournament Match to Fulton, 2-0
The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team gave up two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss to Fulton at the Hart Tournament on Thursday. The first goal came on a score off a corner kick in the 47th minute, and the second 13 minutes later when the Fulton captain dribbled and swerved through the box past multiple defenders.
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Warren Butler: State Street Revitalization Needs Commitment to Collaboration
My recent legal battle with the City of Santa Barbara has made headlines about the the Flightline Restaurant. Flightline, as some may recall, was to be an aviation-themed restaurant on Santa Barbara Airport property at 521 Firestone Road. Since the focus of this commentary is on the future, I’ll provide only a brief overview.
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year
Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
Pomona College Junior From Santa Barbara Leads State Street Outreach Project
Like all of Santa Barbara, 21-year-old Jake Ballantine has watched State Street transform during the past several years. He was inspired to lead the consulting project for what the city should keep in mind for its downtown street. Ballantine, a junior at Pomona College majoring in politics and economics, is...
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 30, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 28 article, “Santa Barbara Airport Feels Impact of Southwest’s Mass Flight Cancellations,” while we are sorry for the inconvenienced travelers, Goleta has been noticeably quieter as a result of Southwest Airlines’ mass cancellations this week. Of all the airlines whose aircraft are...
Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events
While many historic sites can be found around the Goleta Valley, one that was more recently designated as a historic landmark on the Santa Barbara County register, the Main-Begg Farmhouse, is getting closer to fully opening, offering tours of the house that was built in 1911. The Main-Begg Farmhouse in...
Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project
Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
Shelters Open Dec. 29-Jan. 30
Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. between Thursday, Dec. 29 and Thursday Jan. 5 at the following locations:. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara:. Dec. 29-Jan. 3. First United Methodist Church – 305 E. Anapamu St....
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
