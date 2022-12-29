ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Recreational harvest of shallow water grouper, including gag, closes in Atlantic state waters Jan. 1

Recreational harvest of shallow water grouper, including gag, closes in Atlantic state waters (including all state waters of Monroe County) on Jan. 1, 2023. The shallow water grouper complex includes black, gag, yellowfin, scamp, yellowmouth, red, coney, graysby, red hind and rock hind. Harvest for shallow water grouper will reopen to recreational anglers in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County) on May 1, 2023.
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
Florida to reopen red grouper, lane snapper on Jan. 1

Species can be caught from a private vessel, anglers must sign up with state. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said seasons for red grouper and lane snapper, closed earlier this year, will reopen beginning Jan. 1. “The FWC is committed...
Before New Year's Eve, let's make sure: Are fireworks legal in Florida?

The new year is approaching and backyard pyrotechnicians are getting ready to start blowing stuff up, patriotically. Depending on your neighborhood, they may have started already. But is it legal?. Sometimes. Noisy or projectile fireworks are illegal in Florida apart from an exemption I'll mention later. But a 2020 Florida...
FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday

Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
Three months after Hurricane Ian landfall, Florida's official death toll at 144

TALLAHASSEE — Months after Hurricane Ian walloped Florida as one of the worst in state history, the number of victims who lost their lives continues to rise. Ian’s death toll has now climbed to 144, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, which has been keeping official track since the storm struck the state on Sept. 28.
SFWMD: Progress on Everglades Restoration in 2022

South Florida - Thursday December 29, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District is celebrating a year of progress for Everglades restoration and water quality in Florida. In its annual year-end report the SFWMD points to record state funding coupled with a resurgent public awareness which has created a re-newed...
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
