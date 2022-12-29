NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police Department officer was attacked by a man who threw a pair of metal scissors at the officer inside a Bronx subway station. The attack occurred on Thursday at around 9 pm inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. According to detectives, the scissors struck the officer, who was on patrol at the time, in the face. The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking members of the public for assistance with identifying the male subject, a black man wearing blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was The post NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO