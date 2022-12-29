Read full article on original website
Wainwright S
4d ago
NYPD need to start approving permits for more residents to get hand guns. This is getting ridiculous
Will
4d ago
These two victims in the hospital no doubt lost somebody whom they can never get back, but people jump on this with their pro-gun agenda. Inappropriate. Insensitive. Please don't. They need justice, not agenda driven advice that comes too late...
Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
Police on the scene of possible shooting in Wyandanch
Police did not provide any other information but loved ones told News 12 that a man was found deceased inside a nearby house.
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
Police searching for suspect in groping on Bronx MTA bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 58-year-old woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week. The attack took place Dec. 23 around 12:22 p.m. on the BX2 bus traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse near East 156th Street.
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Video: Masked crooks train guns in attempted Brooklyn robbery; part of pattern, NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of masked crooks pointed guns at a man during a harrowing, caught-on-video home invasion bid in Bensonhurst, part of what police say is a pattern across Brooklyn and Staten Island. In that incident, the most recent in the pattern, two assailants trained handguns at a 26-year-old man outside a […]
NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police Department officer was attacked by a man who threw a pair of metal scissors at the officer inside a Bronx subway station. The attack occurred on Thursday at around 9 pm inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. According to detectives, the scissors struck the officer, who was on patrol at the time, in the face. The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking members of the public for assistance with identifying the male subject, a black man wearing blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was The post NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.
NEW PHOTO: Suspect who pistol-whipped man in Queens home invasion robbery sought
The NYPD on Friday released a photo of a man sought for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home last week, authorities said.
Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall
Tasia Morales, 28, was arrested for the report. She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.
Police rule 2-year-old Staten Island boy's death homicide
Police determined the death of a two-year-old Staten Island boy in May was a homicide on Saturday. Law enforcement found Ermias Taylor-Santiago unconscious and unresponsive in a house on Deirdre Court.
Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
