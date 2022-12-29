Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, December 28th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/28/2022) Strong southerly winds have lead to a quick 20° warm up across the ArkLaMiss today, and we will continue to see temperatures stay above average over the next week. The warm, humid air, however, does mean showers and storms return to the forecast.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La.
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
West Monroe, December 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Monroe. The Barbe High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 29, 2022, 10:15:00. The Barbe High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 29, 2022, 12:00:00.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- New businesses coming to Ruston soon
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on July 26, 2022. A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One arrested in Christmas morning disturbance
Ruston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Christmas morning following a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to an Eastland Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim alleged Mark Anthony Clark pushed her twice during an altercation. She said an argument began in the living room but escalated in her bedroom when she attempted to get away from Clark.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
cenlanow.com
Caldwell Parish crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers win Sterlington Shootout
STERLINGTON — It took double overtime to pull off a tournament championship as the Lincoln Preparatory School boys basketball team outlasted the host team Wednesday night with a 64-63 championship game win at the Sterlington Panthers Shootout. The tournament was played at Ouachita Christian after the Sterlington gym received...
brproud.com
Family shares traumatic experience losing family members to a drunk driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A family is left heartbroken after three of their youngest family members were killed by an impaired driver. They are encouraging others to drive responsibly for the upcoming New Year festivities. Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in...
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Farmerville Police Department confirm that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts.
