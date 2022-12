The U.S. House of Representatives voted to posthumously bestow the highest civilian honor that Congress offers to Emmett Till and his mother, Mami Till-Mobley. The House voted unanimously to award Till and Till-Mobley the Congressional Gold Medal, nearly 70 years after the teen was kidnapped, brutally tortured, shot and drowned in the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi in 1955, according to the Associated Press.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO