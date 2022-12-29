Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups, has died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Soccer-Real Madrid is ready and needs no signings, says Ancelotti
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said his team does not need winter signings as it is in good shape to resume the season in LaLiga, where they trail leaders Barcelona by two points.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Inside Spain: Real Madrid find Carlo Ancelotti successor and the Joao Felix enigma
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. La Liga has had its Christmas ‘break’ already – a luxurious ten days between the...
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains basis for tight bond with Barcelona star
To the surprise of many after their Champions League exit, Barcelona will return to La Liga on top of the table. If there are two players that have stood out more than anyone else along that 14-game stretch, it is Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski. The German has found...
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward
Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo SIGNS for new club CONFIRMED, Marco Asensio LATEST, Utd sale ‘IMMINENT’
FREE AGENT Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed his move to a new club. Ronaldo has now signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United on a free, with the Saudi Arabia club confirming the move. And Ronaldo has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt on...
Predicted XIs Real Valladolid-Real Madrid: Karim Benzema to start after over 2 months
Real Madrid are back in action on Friday evening for the first time after the World Cup, and face an uncomfortable trip to the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid. They do so missing just one player, Mariano Diaz. The headline news will likely be the return of Karim...
Real Madrid 'have first refusal on re-signing Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard'
The Norwegian playmaker has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal, and already has six Premier League goals to his name this term to help the team move top of the table.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool in ‘chasing’ mood, Madrid at Valladolid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signing With Al-Nassr Opens Door to Face Messi One Last Time
Football fans will get one last Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo matchup if the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star does sign with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr. Marca reports that Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr and set the table for a Mess-Ronaldo matchup if the information is accurate. PSG is considering going...
