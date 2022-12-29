Read full article on original website
2 men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
Tampa teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
redlakenationnews.com
Two passengers cited for fighting aboard Sun Country flight after arrival at MSP
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Bucs player among rescuers who aided pilot, 3 passengers from downed helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. — Four people avoided injury when a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who helped rescue the pilot and three passengers, police said in a statement Friday.
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
fox13news.com
Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him
Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
