MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO