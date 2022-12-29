ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years.
FOX2now.com

Friday Forecast

Pope Benedict XVII has died. Greg Palkot, senior international affairs journalist for Fox News, looks back on the former Pope's life and legacy.
FOX2now.com

Blair speaks with Brand Expert

Blair speaks with Brand Experience Lead, Hasina Starks, from Neiman Marcus St. Louis.
KMOV

Missing woman in Warrenton, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis

A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Find new hair products from the Hair Whisperer. One of your new year resolutions might be to focus on healthier hair or switch it up with new looks for the new year. Bring in the new year at the Neon Nights Celebration.
St. Louis American

Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’

You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com

CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case. CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information.
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesday: It’s a flavorful fall lineup

Fall favorites are on the wine list.
FOX2now.com

Frustration mounts as Southwest works to reunite travelers with their luggage

Back inside Terminal 2 at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, Southwest Airlines is working to get customers to their destinations — and their baggage, too.
