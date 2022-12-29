Read full article on original website
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years.
Friday Forecast
Pope Benedict XVII has died. Greg Palkot, senior international affairs journalist for Fox News, looks back on the former Pope's life and legacy.
Thirteen recruits sworn in as latest class of St. Louis police officers
Thirteen new recruits were sworn in as the 2022-02 class of police officers for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
St. Charles teen to represent USA in 2023 Cricket World Cup
Some in the St. Louis area might not know much about the game of cricket now, but 16-year-old Ritu Singh is on a mission to grow the sport.
Blair speaks with Brand Expert
Blair speaks with Brand Experience Lead, Hasina Starks, from Neiman Marcus St. Louis.
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis
A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
St. Louis mayor authorizes guaranteed income program
Mayor Tishaura Jones has approved a plan for St. Louis to move forward with a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
What You Are Doing About It: Noon Year's Eve, Yoga Buzz, and New Era Fitness
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
Wednesday Forecast
One of your new year resolutions might be to focus on healthier hair or switch it up with new looks for the new year.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’
You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case.
Wine Down Wednesday: It’s a flavorful fall lineup
Fall favorites are on the wine list.
Makeup artist Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy showed how to glam for New Year's Eve
Makeup artist Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy showed how to glam for New Year's Eve.
Frustration mounts as Southwest works to reunite travelers with their luggage
Back inside Terminal 2 at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, Southwest Airlines is working to get customers to their destinations — and their baggage, too.
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
Man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis
One man has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
