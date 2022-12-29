ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
D'Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game

D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show

On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes coming off bench Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Jaxson Hayes is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayes is moving to the bench as Zion Williamson returns from a three-game absence. He isn't expected to see many minutes and could fall out of the rotation entirely. Hayes is...
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/30/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 30, 2022. Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show. On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe...
