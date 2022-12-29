ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

newportthisweek.com

Winning Artwork for Middletown Holiday Cards Celebrated

The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest last week. At an intimate gathering Dec. 21 in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

47TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE

Special Olympics Rhode Island’s Annual Penguin Plunge starts the New Year with a splash as hundreds of brave souls plunge into the water at noon at Roger Wheeler Beach in Narragansett. Those brave souls also raise thousands of dollars for Rhode Island athletes to participate in life-changing Special Olympics programs. Please join us to help impact the lives of Rhode Islanders with intellectual disabilities.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless

(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report

The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence

(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Westerly Native Explores Grief, Healing in New Poetry Collection

Briana Turnbull knows that healing isn’t a destination — it’s an ongoing process, one that often takes place over a lifetime. The Westerly native explores the nature of grief and recovery in Heal, a new poetry collection due out from London-based Olympia Publishers in February. It’s the first book for Turnbull, who writes under the pen name Briana Elizabeth and graduated from the Parsons School of Design. She now lives and works in marketing in New York City.
WESTERLY, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island

Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Loved Coffee Jello for Dessert

There's been a lot of buzz lately about the return of New Bedford's beloved Silmo coffee syrup and rightfully so. It is part of the history of the SouthCoast. Also a part of the history of the New Bedford area? Coffee jello, which has also been a favorite dessert for decades.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2023

RIPTA to Detour Twenty-three Routes to Accommodate City of Providence Mayoral Inauguration on Monday, January 2, 2023. Providence, Rhode Island, December 28, 2022 — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will detour Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 51, 54, 58, 60, 78, 92 and the R-Line on Monday, January 2, 2023, to accommodate the City of Providence’s Mayoral Inauguration. The detour will be in effect from 2:45 PM to 4 PM.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery

Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

