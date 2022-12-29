Briana Turnbull knows that healing isn’t a destination — it’s an ongoing process, one that often takes place over a lifetime. The Westerly native explores the nature of grief and recovery in Heal, a new poetry collection due out from London-based Olympia Publishers in February. It’s the first book for Turnbull, who writes under the pen name Briana Elizabeth and graduated from the Parsons School of Design. She now lives and works in marketing in New York City.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO