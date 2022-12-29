Read full article on original website
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Patrick William Linehan, 31, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 31-year-old Patrick William Linehan of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patrick William Linehan died Wednesday.
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Opal Maxine Ghrist of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Opal Ghrist died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
Wayne Schnur, 83, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Wayne Schnur, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away December 25, 2022 at home. Born on February 2, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur and Irma (Johnson) Schnur. He worked as a chemical analyst for Proctor & Gamble in Chicago for 30+ years, before retiring and moving to Hayward, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing and working at his resort. In August of 1993, he moved to Mountain Home and in June of 1994 married Aileen Isaacson. He was a hard worker who enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, football, genealogy, building and fixing things, woodworking, and his dogs.
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams playing for 3rd place in Ultimate Auto Group tourney
High school basketball dominates the local Thursday schedule and includes the end of a three-day event at Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete for third place in the Ulitmate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. Mountain Home’s boys will be matched up with Paragould. The Bombers are 8-7...
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
Trina C. Collins, 63, Oakland (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Trina C. Collins of Oakland are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Trina C. Collins died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
North AR Youth Center holds NYE party to benefit the center
The North Arkansas Youth Center will be hosting a New Years Eve party Saturday night to benefit projects to grow the youth center in Cotter. Mark Kapshandy and Jerry Hopper joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to discuss the events of the evening. Listen:. Tickets are...
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
Wednesday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams in Ultimate Auto Group semifinals
Wednesday will be another busy day for high school basketball as Mountain Home continues to host the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete in the semifinals. Mountain Home’s next opponent on the girls’ bracket will be Paragould. The Lady Bombers are currently 8-6...
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Once the smoke settled, over 100 cars were lost at a salvage yard just north of Batesville Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Owner Jon Jarvis...
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit splitting with Lead Hill
The Yellville-Summit High School basketball teams had mixed results against Lead Hill to begin hosting the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers finished the day on a successful note. Yellville-Summit defeated the Lady Tigers 67-41. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well in the boys’...
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
