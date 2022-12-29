The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged higher last week but remain in a range indicating the job market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool demand for labor as part of its bid to lower inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. It was the second straight week claims increased. The figures have been choppy in recent weeks but have held well below the 270,000 threshold that economists see as a red flag for the...

1 DAY AGO