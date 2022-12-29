Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Lottery sales mean $213 property tax cut
(The Center Square) – It may be the most money some people ever see from the Wisconsin Lottery. Lottery managers in the state said the latest lottery tax credit means a $213 tax cut for the average homeowner in the state. "It has been another great year thanks to...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
WSAW
Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
seehafernews.com
Assemblyman Tittl Calls Flat Tax Transition a “Simple, Easy Way to Do It”
Yesterday, we reported that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu would like to work with Governor Tony Evers to establish a flat tax in Wisconsin. Under the current tax law, there are four tax brackets depending on income. LeMahieu noted that only eight other states have tax brackets higher than Wisconsin’s...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
spectrumnews1.com
A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down
MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
voiceofalexandria.com
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons
A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
seehafernews.com
Hansen Meats Recall Smoked Beef Hearts Sold In Wisconsin
If you have a package of smoked beef hearts in your fridge or freezer, you may want to check on them. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture yesterday said Hansen Meats, based in Green Bay, issued a voluntary recall for its 16-ounce containers of smoked beef heart pieces. There is a...
Comments / 1