ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WISCONSIN STATE
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down

MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K

Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
nbc15.com

Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Hansen Meats Recall Smoked Beef Hearts Sold In Wisconsin

If you have a package of smoked beef hearts in your fridge or freezer, you may want to check on them. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture yesterday said Hansen Meats, based in Green Bay, issued a voluntary recall for its 16-ounce containers of smoked beef heart pieces. There is a...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy