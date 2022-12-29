Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO