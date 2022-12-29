ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS News

Fire damages two-duplex in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Friday in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire broke out in a two-story duplex at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Marysville Blvd. The fire department says the fire has been knocked down. No one was injured...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton

Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton man faces attempted murder charge for Tracy bar shooting

TRACY — A Stockton man faces an attempted murder charge for a shooting that happened outside of a bar in Tracy on December 3, authorities said Thursday. The suspect was identified as James Michael Villareal, 35. Villareal was arrested on Monday and has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
TRACY, CA
Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent

A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
COLORADO STATE
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Man identified in deadly Christmas Eve crash involving suspected drunk driver in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A Vacaville man has been identified as the person killed by a suspected drunk driver in a Christmas Eve collision in Fairfield. Henry Blank, 62, was driving through the intersection of Clay Bank Road and East Tabor Avenue when he, and the two occupants in his vehicle, were struck by a driver who sped through a stop sign, the Fairfield Police Department said. It happened at around 10:15 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
