5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fire damages two-duplex in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Friday in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire broke out in a two-story duplex at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Marysville Blvd. The fire department says the fire has been knocked down. No one was injured...
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee tied to 4 other slayings, prosecutor says
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who...
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton
Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
More states are making it easier to learn how much an open job pays
More job seekers will soon be able to tell how big or small a paycheck they can expect for listed openings. Part of an effort to reduce pay disparities for women and minorities, four states — California, New York, Rhode Island and Washington — have salary transparency laws taking effect in January.
Denver snowstorm strands hundreds of drivers
A snowstorm buried parts of Colorado, leaving drivers stranded along Interstate 70. More than a dozen states are now under winter weather alerts. Jasmine Arenas has the latest.
Stockton man faces attempted murder charge for Tracy bar shooting
TRACY — A Stockton man faces an attempted murder charge for a shooting that happened outside of a bar in Tracy on December 3, authorities said Thursday. The suspect was identified as James Michael Villareal, 35. Villareal was arrested on Monday and has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent
A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
Plastic surgery provider faces federal lawsuit over allegedly posting fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
Man identified in deadly Christmas Eve crash involving suspected drunk driver in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Vacaville man has been identified as the person killed by a suspected drunk driver in a Christmas Eve collision in Fairfield. Henry Blank, 62, was driving through the intersection of Clay Bank Road and East Tabor Avenue when he, and the two occupants in his vehicle, were struck by a driver who sped through a stop sign, the Fairfield Police Department said. It happened at around 10:15 p.m.
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Critics expect chaos under Illinois bail ban despite ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Critics are worried that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois starting Sunday will create chaos after a judge ruled the ban on such unconstitutional but failed to block it from taking effect. House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two...
Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover
BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover. Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding bill: CBS News Flash Dec. 30, 2022
President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government. It includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. New York state’s first dispensary of legal recreational marijuana has opened in New York City. And the confetti test run in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve was a success!
Florida teacher holds dance-off with her eighth-grade student during an exam break
Eighth-grade teacher Yolanda Turner stole the show at her Florida school for dueling it out with one of her students during an impromptu dance off in the cafeteria.
