dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Nicola Sturgeon focuses on cost of living crisis in new year message to Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has promised her government “will keep doing everything we can” for the most vulnerable people in the country in response to the cost-of-living crisis.In a new year message to the people of Scotland, the first minister said she would make tackling poverty the priority.She also stressed that, despite challenges being faced by people across the UK, there was still “much to look forward to in the year ahead”.“As we look ahead to 2023, I promise you, the Scottish government will keep doing everything we can for those who need it most,” Ms Sturgeon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rainSturgeon: Gender reform bill will ease trauma for stigmatised minoritiesLionesses lead pride alongside Brian May and Grayson Perry on New Year Honours list
Cities in Asia ready for New Year parties after COVID hiatus
Revelers began gathering in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region to celebrate the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge in infections after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures, authorities are now treating the virus as a threat people are living with. As a result, more than 1 million are expected to crowd along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. Organizers have said a rainbow waterfall will be a prominent...
Crypto exchange Kraken to stop operations in Japan
Cryptocurrency exchange company Kraken announced plans to cease operations in Japan amid the fallout within the once-booming cryptocurrency industry. “We would like to inform you that after due consideration, Kraken has decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of January 31, 2023,” Kraken said in a…
coingeek.com
Japan moving away from stablecoin restrictions in the new year
Japan looks set to ease stablecoin restrictions in the country next year, lifting its ban on the distribution of foreign-issued stablecoins. On Monday, local news outlet Nikkei reported that Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is planning to end its ban on the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023, allowing exchanges operating in the country to trade in stablecoins “under the condition of asset preservation by deposits and upper limit of remittance.”
bitcoinist.com
Safe Online Casinos – Most Trusted Online Casinos in the USA
Americans love to bet online, but most need help finding safe online casinos where they can have a reliable gaming experience. Unfortunately, with hundreds of casinos online, finding a secure and safe casino is sometimes hard, mainly if you are new to online gambling. The Safest Online Casinos for US...
techaiapp.com
Nigerian Central Bank Spent Over $1.8 Billion Managing Local Currency – Economics Bitcoin News
During her appearance before Nigerian lawmakers, Aisha Ahmad, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), told lawmakers that out of the nearly $1.8 billion used to manage the local currency, over 90% of this total was reportedly used to fund expenses associated with the production of banknotes.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; XRP biggest winner in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia along with almost all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner, rising nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.16% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$16,882 at...
u.today
Terra’s Do Kwon Cashes out BTC in Serbia, XRP Encouraging as SEC Makes Announcement, SHIB Dev Shares Update on Shibarium: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
This Christmas weekend was quite eventful for the crypto industry, so check out the top four news stories by U.Today to stay updated. Terra founder Do Kwon cashes out Bitcoins in Serbia. As reported by Digital Asset, a South Korean crypto media outlet, infamous founder of Terraform Labs Do Kwon...
